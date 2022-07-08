3 camera magazines for £3 in amazing 2022 photo magazine subscription deal!

Looking for a great deal on a photo magazine that arrives through your door every month – then our Summer Saving deals are the perfect solution!

Getting a photography magazine is a great way to help improve your picture-taking knowledge in 2022, and to keep up with the latest kit and trends this year.

With this huge range of titles on offer, there's something for everyone, regardless of skill level and camera system - and right now you'll get an amazing introductory deal, where you can get 3 magazines sent to your mailbox (or digital editions to your device, if you prefer) for £3 (or €3 or US$3).

With our four titles publishing 13 issues per year, a magazine subscription really is the gift that keeps on giving – whether for yourself, partner, friend of family member.

The photo magazines below are sister brands to Digital Camera World, meaning they're staffed by experts in their field, and deliver a great mix of tutorials, tips, buying advice, reviews and inspiration in every issue.

The best photography magazine subscription deals

(opens in new tab) Whether you're a part-time amateur or a full-time professional, Digital Photographer (opens in new tab) aims to challenge and motivate you to take your best shots. Our in-depth features are designed to take your photography to the next level - and this is a great gift for anyone who wants more inspiration for their picture taking. 3 issues for £3 (opens in new tab) Offer ends 10am, 31 July 2022 (BST)

Design magazine deals too!

We also have special introductory offers on our two design magazines too.... Imagine FX for digital artists, and 3D World for 3D artists:

(opens in new tab) ImagineFX (opens in new tab) is the leading title for digital artists. Its 13 issues per year offer exclusive inspiration, advice and interviews with some of the world's leading artists, and as a subscriber, you'll get access to every single issue, direct to your door or device! 3 issues for £3 (opens in new tab) Offer ends 10am, 31 July 2022 (BST)

