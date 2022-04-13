The best teleprompter 2022: boost your videos, vlogs and presentations online

The best teleprompter lets you read from a script, or consult your notes, while looking straight at the camera. This is a neat trick that will make you look instantly and professional, and engage your audience fully.

So whether you're filming a corporate video, creating content for YouTube or Twitch, or streaming a talk online, the best teleprompter is an absolute must-have in 2022.

The way a teleprompter works is very simple and user-friendly. Basically, it displays your script as scrolling text (like in the opening of a Star Wars film). These words are reflected on a sheet of glass in front of your camera, so you can read them while looking straight at the lens.

The glass is constructed in a way that splits the light in two (known as a beam splitter). So while you can see the words, they're invisible to your camera and so don't appear on the recording.

Teleprompters for the YouTube generation

Teleprompters have been used in broadcast television for decades, but have traditionally been very expensive. However, a new generation of cheaper, smaller and lighter devices have recently emerged to serve the streaming generation.

Typically, these work like this. You lie your phone or tablet flat, in a tray in front of the glass. Then you use an app to display your script on the device's screen. This is reflected in the glass. And behind the glass, there's space to place your camera (or another smartphone) to film yourself.

If you're finding that difficult to visualize, watch the short video of the Glide Gear TMP 100 in action.

In this article, we've rounded up best teleprompters on the market today, at a range of prices. These include the best teleprompter for YouTube pros, the best teleprompter for corporate use, and the best teleprompter for beginners.

Meanwhile, if you need a camera to use one with, then don't miss our roundup of the best YouTube cameras.

The best teleprompters 2022

(Image credit: Glide Gear)



1. Glide Gear TMP 100 The best teleprompter for pro and semi-pro YouTubers Specifications Compatibility: Any smartphone or tablet up to 10.5 x 9.5 inches Glass size: 245 x 190mm (9.6 x 7.5 inches) Dimensions: 371 x 361 x 11.9mm (14.6 x 14.2 x 4.7 inches) Weight: 2.25kg (5lbs) Reasons to buy + High build quality + Easy to set up + 10-feet reading range Reasons to avoid - Doesn't fit iPad Pro

When you're making a YouTube video, the Glide Gear TMP100 will help you look both professional and nature as you stare straight down the camera while reading your script. So we recommend it as the best teleprompter for semi-pro or pro creators. Not least because we use it ourselves at Digital Camera World.

It's easy to set up, with no need for tools, and lots of mounting options for fixing it your tripod. There’s plenty of room to install all kinds of cameras, even with long lenses, behind the glass, and the tray in front takes devices up to 10.5 x 9.5 inches – which covers most phones or tablets, although it’s not big enough for the iPad Pro (opens in new tab).

The screen is nice and large, enabling you to read the text from up to 10 feet away, and the beam splitter glass is high quality. It can be easily set up or packed away, too, and comes with a convenient travel bag that offers good protection for the glass. In short, this offers everything a YouTuber needs to read from an autocue, and while it’s not the cheapest on our list, it offers excellent value.

(Image credit: Desview)



2. Desview T2 Teleprompter The best teleprompter for casual YouTubers Specifications Compatibility: Any smartphone and tablet up to 7.5 x 5.3 inches Glass size: 194.45 x 140.44mm (7.6 x 5.5 inches) Dimensions: 213.9 x 95 x 170.9mm (8.5 x 3.7 x 6.7 inches) Weight: 340g (12oz) Today's Best Deals Visit Site (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Cheap + Includes remote control + Supports wide angle lens Reasons to avoid - Fiddly setup

If you've only done a few YouTube videos, and it's more of a hobby than a main source of income, then the Glide Gear TMP 100 (number one on our list) might be overkill. Instead, you'll probably find the Desview T2 does everything you need, for a much more affordable price.

Weighing just 340g, this compact creation allows you to shoot with either a DSLR or smartphone, and when it comes to the text, you can use any tablet or smartphone up to 7.5 x 5.3 inches in size. There’s an included remote controller to freely turn the page, pause, speed up or down.

As part of your kit, you get nine professional lens adapter rings (49, 52, 55, 58, 62, 67, 72, 77 and 82mm) plus a front and rear cover to protect to the glass. And there’s support for shooting with a wide angle lens above 40mm. For this relatively low price, that’s not bad at all. Note, though, that it's a little fiddly to set up, requiring use of the hexagon wrench and screw included in the package.

(Image credit: Ambitful)

3. Ambitful Teleprompter Kit The best cheap teleprompter Specifications Compatibility: Phones, SLRs Glass size: 139 x 136mm (5.5 x 5.3 inches) Dimensions: 190 x 95 x 190mm (7.5 x 3.4 x 7.5 inches) Weight: 350g (12.3 oz) Reasons to buy + Very cheap + Lightweight + Does the job Reasons to avoid - Cheap-feeling

Looking for something small and cheap? This teleprompter won't work with tablets, but does connect to both DSLRs (everything from a Canon EOS M to a Sony FS5) and smartphones including the iPhone via a flexible lens mount. It comes with a Bluetooth remote control and an iOS or Android app, and does the job well.

Yes, it's made of plastic and not exactly sturdy. But on the plus side that makes it lightweight, which isn't the worst thing when it comes to teleprompters. And at this low price, you won't find finer. Note that it's titled 'Ambitful Teleprompter Kit' in most places but also (for reasons that are beyond us) appears as 'Keayisofine Teleprompter' or 'Pronstoor Teleprompter' elsewhere.

(Image credit: Padcaster)



4. Padcaster Parrot Teleprompter The best teleprompter for portability Specifications Compatibility: Any smartphone Glass size: 89 x 114mm (3.5 x 4.5 inches) Dimensions: 20.3 x 15.2 x 20.3cm (8 x 6 x 8 inches) Weight: 64g (2.25oz) Today's Best Deals Visit Site (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Small and light + Fast setup Reasons to avoid - Small screen - Cheap feel

Want a teleprompter you can travel with? The Padcaster Parrot Teleprompter, which is cheap, simple and compact. Made of lightweight plastic, it teleprompter weighs just 64g, making it perfect for slipping in a bag when you’re on the move.

With one of the included 13 mounting rings, you can mount almost any DSLR, and you also get a glass cleaning kit and a Bluetooth Remote, which allows you to pause, play, and adjust speed remotely. The only downside to that is the buttons are a little clicky, so that may interfere with the audio on your recording.

On the whole though, this is the best teleprompter if portability is your priority; although bear in mind that as a consequence, it does feel a little flimsy, and the glass is relatively small.

(Image credit: Glide Gear)



5. Glide Gear TMP 50 The best teleprompter for smartphone shooting Specifications Compatibility: Any smartphone or mini tablet up to 7 x 6 inches Glass size: 177mm x 203mm (7 x 8 inches) Dimensions: 696 x 279 x 76mm (27.4 x 11 x 3 inches) Weight: 2lbs (0.9kg) Reasons to buy + Small and portable + Cheap + Collapsible Reasons to avoid - Not great for DSLRs

Seeking a teleprompter specifically made for smartphones? This cheap and compact device allows you to film on your phone while using another phone or tablet to project your script onto the glass, with a reading range of up to 10 feet. It can also work with a camera with a small lens, although we wouldn’t recommend buying it for this in mind, as there’s not a lot of space at the back.

More broadly, this teleprompter is well-made, with a metal frame. It's collapsible, making it great for travel. And you get a carry bag and protective hood too.

(Image credit: Neewer)



6. Neewer X1 Mini Teleprompter The best teleprompter for beginners Specifications Compatibility: Android or iOS smartphones or tablets Glass size: 145 x 145mm (5.74 × 5.74 inches) Dimensions: 200 x 190 x 80mm (7.9 x 7.5 x 3.1 inches) Weight: 3.35lbs (1.5kg) Today's Best Deals Visit Site (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Easy to setup + Glare-free glass + Comes with 3 cold shoes Reasons to avoid - Doesn't fit wide-angle lenses

The Neewer X1 Mini Teleprompter is very easy to set up and use, making it a great choice for beginners. Compatible with a wide range of modern iOS and Android phones, it boasts glare-free glass and an easy-to-read display, plus you can change the font settings via the app if you need to.

You can use this teleprompter for both horizontal and vertical shooting, and there are three independent cold shoes which let you to install others accessories, such as LED lights or mics. You can also pause, play or flip the page using the remote control. On the downside, this teleprompter is not compatible with wide-angle lenses.

(Image credit: Teleprompter-PAD)



7. TeleprompterPAD iLight Pro The best teleprompter for iPad Specifications Compatibility: Many iPads, Samsung tablets, phones, handheld cameras, tripods Glass size: 254 x 203mm (10 x 8 inches) Dimensions: 480 x 260 x 230mm (18.8 x 10.2 x 9 inches) Weight: 3.3lbs (1.5kg) Today's Best Deals Visit Site (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Suits range of iPads + Well made + Easy to assemble Reasons to avoid - Overkill for phone use

If you're primarily using an iPad for filming, here's the teleprompter we'd recommend. Well constructed with an all-aluminium frame, this lightweight teleprompter includes adjustable opaque hood that enhances reading. You also get a bag for carrying it, a remote for operating it, and a companion app. It's easy to assemble and works well in practice.

This collapsible teleprompter is suitable for models including the iPad 10-inch, iPad 10.2-inch, iPad Air 10.5-inch, iPad Pro 11-inch and iPad mini (there is a bigger 13in version available for larger iPads). It's also compatible with a range of Samsung tablets, phones, handheld cameras, and video and photo tripods.

(Image credit: Proaim)



8. Proaim P-TP300 The best teleprompter for corporate videos Specifications Compatibility: Any tablet up to 10.6 x 8.2 inches, including iPad, iPad 2, iPad 3 & iPad 4 Glass size: 310 x 180-210mm (12.2 x 7-8.2 inches) Dimensions: 508 x 432 x 229mm (20 x 17 x 9 inches) Weight: 3.3kg (7lbs) Today's Best Deals Visit Site (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Large screen + Camcorder compatibility + Pro look and feel Reasons to avoid - Expensive

If you’re creating corporate video, you might be willing to push the boat out and spend a little more. In which case, we’d point you towards the Proaim P-TP300. Designed for meetings, instructional videos, news reporting, seminars, advertisements and other corporate uses, this teleprompter is compatible with DSLRs and small to mid-sized camcorders, such as the Black Magic Pocket 4K.

Despite its large screen, which is readable from up to 15 feet away, it’s lightweight and easy to assemble and transport. The tablet tray is a generous 10.6 x 8.2 inches, making it compatible with any iPad 1-4. And you even get a pair of cotton fabric hand gloves to help protect the glass.

Yes, it's expensive. But overall this teleprompter does the job well, plus it looks impressive enough to leave clients feeling they’re in good hands.

