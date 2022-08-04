Best green screen backgrounds for chroma key photography and streaming

The best green screen backgrounds will make it easy to change your backdrop for vlogging, streaming or video calls

(Image credit: Getty)

The best green screen background is no longer reserved for the studios of Hollywood. Even though they are frequently used in big movie sets so that otherworldly settings can be easily edited in, green screens are becoming a popular tool among photographers, videographers, content creators and even people who work from home. 

The proper name for a "green screening' is the chroma key process. It basically means that you can replace everything of a certain hue with a completely new image. So whether you're streaming, vlogging or shooting stills, it doesn't matter if your background is untidy or unappealing - you can just pop a green screen up and add any background you desire.

Green screens are also a great tool to use in photography - especially if you're a fan of creating composites. While there are other ways to add it in different backgrounds, a green screen makes it very quick and easy. You could take a portrait in a boring office space or a blank wall and make it look like it was taken in the Australian outback or on the moon in just a few simple clicks.

Once you've chosen the best webcam (opens in new tab) or best camera for streaming (opens in new tab) and you've invested in the best microphone, it's a good idea to add a green screen to your list of kit. They come in all shapes and sizes, from collapsible backgrounds that require a frame, to pop-up portable ones that fold down like reflectors. There are even ones that hook onto the back of your desk chair which are great for zoom calls or streaming games. With all that in mind, we've put together a list of our top recommendations. 

Best green screen backgrounds

(Image credit: Neewer )
 (opens in new tab)

1. Neewer Chromakey Backdrop 2-in-1 Collapsible

It folds down to be super portable and is blue on the reverse

Specifications

Dimensions: 5 ft x 6 ft 6 in / 1.5 x 2m
Collapsible: Yes
Colors: Green, blue
Stand included: No (has mounting loops)

Reasons to buy

+
Pop-up, portable backdrop
+
2-in-1 green and blue screen
+
Large enough for two people

Reasons to avoid

-
No stand (but can be used without)

If portability is ket, this green screen background from Neweer is collapsible so can be taken anywhere with you. It folds down into a small carry case and pops out in a second. It doesn't have a stand but it does come with mounting loops on both edges so it can be attached to a background support kit or hung from a wall. One of the biggest advantages is that it comes with a blue screen on the reverse side which can be useful if your subject is already wearing green. It;s big enough to comfortably fit two people in front of so ideal if you're recording an interview or of two people are co-presenting. 

(Image credit: Webaround)
 (opens in new tab)

2. Webaround Big Shot Gen2

The best green screen for when you're sat in your desk chair

Specifications

Dimensions: 56 inches / 142cm
Collapsible: Yes
Colors: Green
Stand included: No (mounts on chair)

Reasons to buy

+
Pop-up, portable backdrop
+
Fits most desk / gaming chairs
+
Stabilizer prevents flapping

Reasons to avoid

-
Bright light can bleed from behind

This green screen is ideal for anyone who now works from home and is frequently on conference calls or someone who games a lot. It attaches to the back of your office chair and is big enough to fill the area your webcam can fit in shot. Perhaps you want to transport yourself to a different world or just want your background to look more professional, the Big Shot ensures everything around your head and torse can be easily changed. You'll just have to make sure you don't swivel too enthusiastically as it only works when you're facing the camera. 

(Image credit: Emart)

3. Emart Green Chroma Key Photography Backdrop

The best green screen on the cheap (if you already own a backdrop stand)

Specifications

Dimensions: 6 x 9 ft / 1.8 x 2.8m
Collapsible: Yes
Colors: Green
Stand included: No

Reasons to buy

+
Affordable green screen backdrop
+
Large area for shooting and filming
+
Non-reflective material

Reasons to avoid

-
Requires a stand

If you already own a backdrop stand then this is the best green screen option for you – and the cheapest! An affordable but effective option, this muslin backdrop is huge at 6 x 9 feet, making it suitable for full-length filming, presenting and photography. The material is non-reflective, too, meaning that it plays nicely when using flash or other supplemental lighting. In addition, the set comes with four background clips to keep the material nice and taught – so you don't have to worry about wrinkles or draping. 

(Image credit: Emart)
 (opens in new tab)

4. Emart Chroma Key Kit

A complete ready-to-go kit with lights, stands and the background

Specifications

Dimensions: 6 x 9 ft / 1.8 x 2.8m
Collapsible: Yes
Colors: Green
Stand included: Yes

Reasons to buy

+
Everything you need to get started!
+
Non-reflective backdrop
+
Two continuous lights, with stands and umbrellas

Reasons to avoid

-
It's a lot to carry (even if it does come with a case)

If you're starting from scratch and don't already own lights or stands, this Chroma Key Kit by Emart will provide you a ready-to-go solution. The kit includes a muslin green screen that measures 2.6 x 3m, a backdrop stand with heavy-duty clips and lights with 7-ft light stands and white, shoot-through umbrellas. It also comes with a handy carry case so you can keep everything together and transport it easily.

(Image credit: Yisitong)
 (opens in new tab)

5. Yisitong Green Screen Backdrop

One of the fastest green screens to set up and pack down

Specifications

Dimensions: 3.6 x 6.6 ft / 1.1 x 2m or 5 x 6.6 ft 1.5 x 2m
Collapsible: Yes
Colors: Green
Stand included: Yes (built-in)

Reasons to buy

+
Super-quick and easy set-up
+
Convenient collapsing mechanism
+
Polyester cotton for minimal reflections
+
Can use two side-by-side

If you shoot or film regularly, but don't want to leave your green screen up permanently, then this will be an absolute godsend. This collapsible screen pops up super-fast, and packs down just as quickly, which takes a huge amount of fuss out of the process of setting up your green screen each time. As is the case with many backdrops it's taller than it is wide, but because it is free-standing you can easily put two side by side to create a wider area – something that isn't easy to achieve with other large screens that require bulky stands!

Hannah Rooke
Hannah Rooke

Having studied Journalism and Public Relations at the University of the West of England Hannah developed a love for photography through a module on photojournalism. She specializes in Portrait, Fashion and lifestyle photography but has more recently branched out in the world of stylized product photography. For the last 3 years Hannah has worked at Wex Photo Video as a Senior Sales Assistant using her experience and knowledge of cameras to help people buy the equipment that is right for them. With 5 years experience working with studio lighting, Hannah has run many successful workshops teaching people how to use different lighting setups.

