Best green screen backgrounds for chroma key photography and streaming

The best green screen background is no longer reserved for the studios of Hollywood. Even though they are frequently used in big movie sets so that otherworldly settings can be easily edited in, green screens are becoming a popular tool among photographers, videographers, content creators and even people who work from home.

The proper name for a "green screening' is the chroma key process. It basically means that you can replace everything of a certain hue with a completely new image. So whether you're streaming, vlogging or shooting stills, it doesn't matter if your background is untidy or unappealing - you can just pop a green screen up and add any background you desire.

• Read more: Best cameras for vlogging (opens in new tab)

Green screens are also a great tool to use in photography - especially if you're a fan of creating composites. While there are other ways to add it in different backgrounds, a green screen makes it very quick and easy. You could take a portrait in a boring office space or a blank wall and make it look like it was taken in the Australian outback or on the moon in just a few simple clicks.

Once you've chosen the best webcam (opens in new tab) or best camera for streaming (opens in new tab) and you've invested in the best microphone, it's a good idea to add a green screen to your list of kit. They come in all shapes and sizes, from collapsible backgrounds that require a frame, to pop-up portable ones that fold down like reflectors. There are even ones that hook onto the back of your desk chair which are great for zoom calls or streaming games. With all that in mind, we've put together a list of our top recommendations.

Best green screen backgrounds

(Image credit: Neewer )

(opens in new tab)

1. Neewer Chromakey Backdrop 2-in-1 Collapsible It folds down to be super portable and is blue on the reverse Specifications Dimensions: 5 ft x 6 ft 6 in / 1.5 x 2m Collapsible: Yes Colors: Green, blue Stand included: No (has mounting loops) Today's Best Deals View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Pop-up, portable backdrop + 2-in-1 green and blue screen + Large enough for two people Reasons to avoid - No stand (but can be used without)

If portability is ket, this green screen background from Neweer is collapsible so can be taken anywhere with you. It folds down into a small carry case and pops out in a second. It doesn't have a stand but it does come with mounting loops on both edges so it can be attached to a background support kit or hung from a wall. One of the biggest advantages is that it comes with a blue screen on the reverse side which can be useful if your subject is already wearing green. It;s big enough to comfortably fit two people in front of so ideal if you're recording an interview or of two people are co-presenting.

(Image credit: Webaround)

(opens in new tab)

2. Webaround Big Shot Gen2 The best green screen for when you're sat in your desk chair Specifications Dimensions: 56 inches / 142cm Collapsible: Yes Colors: Green Stand included: No (mounts on chair) Today's Best Deals View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Pop-up, portable backdrop + Fits most desk / gaming chairs + Stabilizer prevents flapping Reasons to avoid - Bright light can bleed from behind

This green screen is ideal for anyone who now works from home and is frequently on conference calls or someone who games a lot. It attaches to the back of your office chair and is big enough to fill the area your webcam can fit in shot. Perhaps you want to transport yourself to a different world or just want your background to look more professional, the Big Shot ensures everything around your head and torse can be easily changed. You'll just have to make sure you don't swivel too enthusiastically as it only works when you're facing the camera.

(Image credit: Emart)

3. Emart Green Chroma Key Photography Backdrop The best green screen on the cheap (if you already own a backdrop stand) Specifications Dimensions: 6 x 9 ft / 1.8 x 2.8m Collapsible: Yes Colors: Green Stand included: No Today's Best Deals View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Affordable green screen backdrop + Large area for shooting and filming + Non-reflective material Reasons to avoid - Requires a stand

If you already own a backdrop stand then this is the best green screen option for you – and the cheapest! An affordable but effective option, this muslin backdrop is huge at 6 x 9 feet, making it suitable for full-length filming, presenting and photography. The material is non-reflective, too, meaning that it plays nicely when using flash or other supplemental lighting. In addition, the set comes with four background clips to keep the material nice and taught – so you don't have to worry about wrinkles or draping.

(Image credit: Emart)

(opens in new tab)

4. Emart Chroma Key Kit A complete ready-to-go kit with lights, stands and the background Specifications Dimensions: 6 x 9 ft / 1.8 x 2.8m Collapsible: Yes Colors: Green Stand included: Yes Today's Best Deals Check Amazon (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Everything you need to get started! + Non-reflective backdrop + Two continuous lights, with stands and umbrellas Reasons to avoid - It's a lot to carry (even if it does come with a case)

If you're starting from scratch and don't already own lights or stands, this Chroma Key Kit by Emart will provide you a ready-to-go solution. The kit includes a muslin green screen that measures 2.6 x 3m, a backdrop stand with heavy-duty clips and lights with 7-ft light stands and white, shoot-through umbrellas. It also comes with a handy carry case so you can keep everything together and transport it easily.

(Image credit: Yisitong)

(opens in new tab)

5. Yisitong Green Screen Backdrop One of the fastest green screens to set up and pack down Specifications Dimensions: 3.6 x 6.6 ft / 1.1 x 2m or 5 x 6.6 ft 1.5 x 2m Collapsible: Yes Colors: Green Stand included: Yes (built-in) Today's Best Deals View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Super-quick and easy set-up + Convenient collapsing mechanism + Polyester cotton for minimal reflections + Can use two side-by-side

If you shoot or film regularly, but don't want to leave your green screen up permanently, then this will be an absolute godsend. This collapsible screen pops up super-fast, and packs down just as quickly, which takes a huge amount of fuss out of the process of setting up your green screen each time. As is the case with many backdrops it's taller than it is wide, but because it is free-standing you can easily put two side by side to create a wider area – something that isn't easy to achieve with other large screens that require bulky stands!

Read more:

Best backgrounds for photography

Best cameras for streaming (opens in new tab)

Best cameras for vlogging (opens in new tab)

Best photography lighting kits (opens in new tab)

Best LED light panels (opens in new tab)

Best video lights (opens in new tab)

Best ring lights (opens in new tab)