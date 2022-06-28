Best Canon PowerShot SX740 HS prices in June 2022: deals and stock updates

Get the best Canon PowerShot SX740 HS price on this compact camera, capable of 20 megapixel stills and more...
If you're looking for the best Canon PowerShot SX740 HS prices and deals, you've come to the right place. Since its release in July 2018, the Canon PowerShot SX740 HS has offered 20.3 megapixel stills and 4K video in a compact and colorful package.
Characterized by its long-reaching 40x optical zoom, the Canon PowerShot SX740 HS from Canon is a sleek compact digital camera featuring fun options like 4K Time-lapse Movies, Food Mode and more. Combining incredible zoom power with 4K video capabilities and a variety of inspiring features, the pocket-friendly PowerShot SX740 HS is ready to accompany you on your next event.
High megapixel stills and full HD video in a compact pocketable package
Sensor: 1/2.3" CMOS | Megapixels: 20.3MP (5184 x 3888) | Screen: fixed 3" TFT color LCD | Viewfinder: - | Video: 4K at 30fps, 1080p Full HD at 60fps | Colors available: Black, silver or red | Size: 110.1 x 63.8 x 39.9mm | Weight (body only): 299g
Compact form factor
Super 25x zoom
Slightly expensive
Only 1080p video
The PowerShot SX740 HS replaces the SX730 HS, with the only notable upgrades being the addition of 4K video recording and a new Digic 8 image processor. All other main specs and features remain the same, including the 40x zoom lens that gives a hugely versatile focal range equating to 24-960mm (in 35mm camera terms). 5-axis optical image stabilization is included and is essential for keeping shots sharp when shooting at such long focal lengths.
The 3-inch, 922k-dot LCD screen is bright and color-accurate. It's also able to flip up and face forward for easy selfie shooting. However, it isn't touch sensitive, so you don't get the ability to touch to select a focus point, and you'll need to use the physical buttons on the rear panel to scroll through images.
