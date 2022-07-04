The best 360 cameras in 2022: shoot panoramas, 360 video, selfies and more

The best 360 cameras are highly specialized tools, enabling you to capture photographs and videos that are utterly unique.

Able to shoot images and footage in a navigable 360-degree space, the best 360 cameras can be used to create interactive content that can be navigated with a mouse or touchscreen. There's nothing quite as immersive as 360-degree imagery, whether you're capturing an epic landscape, a bustling street scene, or even a breath-taking bike ride through thundering terrain.

While 360-degree files are big and unwieldy (often requiring you to stitch together video from more than one camera), and require the right software to process, they are incredibly useful and versatile.

You don't only have to use them to create 360-degree content though; you can also dive in post-capture and pick out a slice of the scene that you want to convert into a more traditional "flat" image or video. This means you can use a 360-degree camera as a great kind of catch-all camera, for moments when you want to capture the action but aren't sure where it's going to be happening.

You may already be finding all this a bit confusing. If you're new to 360-degree imaging and need a bit of a primer, we have a section you can jump to on how 360 imaging works, which will give you what you need to get your head around the basics.

Once that's sorted, it's time to pick the best 360 camera for you! There's plenty out there – GoPro made its name in the 360 realm with two bites at the apple, first the GoPro Fusion and later the much-refined GoPro Max. While these are absolutely top-of-the-line 360 cameras, there are plenty of other options to choose from, many of which come at competitive price tags.

We really rate the cameras coming from Insta360 in particular, with clever modular products like the Insta 360 One R providing something that's compellingly different from the GoPro offering. There are quite a few budget options from lesser-known manufacturers too.

Let's take a look at the best 360 cameras you can buy right now.

The best 360 camera in 2022

(Image credit: Basil Kronfli/Digital Camera World)

(opens in new tab)

1. GoPro Max Forget the old GoPro Fusion – the GoPro Max is the new 360 king Specifications Weight: 163g Dimensions: 64 x 69 x 40mm Waterproof: 5m Stills resolution: 16.6MP Video resolution: 6K/5.6K stitched Memory: MicroSD Mount: Flip-out mounting feet Battery life: 78mins (5.6K) Reasons to buy + Creates great-looking, dynamic clips + Multi-function capabilities + Solid app experience Reasons to avoid - No traditional 4K video capture - No PC editing app (as of Nov 2019) - App experience needs work

The GoPro Max is a pitch-perfect blend of sophistication and useability. It's a deep camera, but also a highly accessible one, and that high-end GoPro waterproofing gives it an extra leg-up over a lot of the other cameras on this list. This is ultimately what clinches it as our #1 choice, though its stills/video quality is also good enough to pretty much manage this by itself. It'll do pretty well as a general vlogging camera thanks to the high-quality on-board microphones, and the app is really well put together, making it simple to control camera functions with your phone. This is one of the pricier cameras we've included, but it really is the best of the best in 360-degree imaging right now.

Read more: GoPro Max review (opens in new tab)

(Image credit: Jamie Carter/Digital Camera World)

2. Insta360 One X2 A clever and endlessly creative 360 camera with easy AI editing Specifications Weight: 149g Dimensions: 462x113x29.8mm Waterproof: 10m Stills resolution: 18.5MP Video resolution: 5.7K Memory: MicroSD Mount: Tripod socket Battery life: 80 minutes Reasons to buy + Creates great-looking, dynamic clips + Endless creativity, easy AI editing + Excellent colour and detail + ‘SteadyCam’ and ‘MultiView’ modes Reasons to avoid - Requires the latest phones - Editing takes time - Overkill for most users

If you want to get really involved with crafting and editing high-quality 360-degree clips, the Insta360 One X2 is an ideal canvas for your creativity. It offers absolutely loads of options, including special effects like stop motion and 'clone trail', which lets you create a trippy video where you spawn copies of yourself as you walk. Such effects can be a little gimmicy, but they're undeniably cool, and being able to do them easily in-camera is a real boon.

The Insta360 One X2 is an all-around impressive action camera. The way it puts its 360º lenses to so many creative purposes is really impressive, and being able to shoot 'normal' widescreen video is also handy. The One X2 consistently produces exquisite videos and photos, and while it takes time and patience to master, we'd say it's worth the effort. Just be aware that its processing-intensive app demands a high-end phone that can keep up.

Read more: Insta360 One X2 review (opens in new tab)

(Image credit: Rod Lawton)

3. Insta360 ONE RS 1-inch 360 Edition Raising the bar for 360 video with a 1-inch sensor at a price you can afford Specifications Weight: 239g Dimensions: 53.2x49.5x129.3mm Stills resolution: 21MP Video resolution: 6K Memory: MicroSD Battery life: 62 minutes (6K@30fps) Reasons to buy + Build quality + Really easy to film with + Image quality + Mobile app’s ShotLab and FlashCut Reasons to avoid - Screen a bit small for touch control - Those 1-inch sensors hike the cost

(Image credit: Jamie Carter)

3. Ricoh Theta X With high-res 60.5MP still images, a 1/2-inch sensor and 5.7K 360º video, the Ricoh Theta X means business Specifications Weight: 170g Dimensions: 36.2 x 51.7 x 29mm Stills resolution: 60.5MP Video resolution: 5.7K 30fps Memory: MicroSD, plus ^$GB internal storage Battery life: 30mins (5.6K) Reasons to buy + 2.25 inch colour touchscreen + 60.5 megapixel still images + Low light performance Reasons to avoid - Can’t capture in RAW - Visible stitching lines - Very short battery life

Whether the Ricoh Theta X is going to appeal to you will depend on what kind of content creator you are. If you're looking at this 360° camera as an alternative to a GoPro action camera, then bear in mind that its image stabilization – despite working on higher resolutions than on a GoPro – just isn’t as good. Vloggers should also look at the Theta X with suspicion purely because you can’t use an external microphone with it.

So who is the Theta X actually for? With so many built-in and convenient features we’re sure the Theta X will be a good purchase for anyone after an easy to use, versatile and high quality 360º camera, though at this high price it’s a serious investment.

However, we think photographers looking for a 360° camera with core quality will love the Theta X. When combined with its excellent coloring and low-light abilities the Theta X’s ability to shoot stills in 11K resolution lifts it above the competition, but its lack of RAW capture slightly undermines that option.

Read more: Ricoh Theta X review (opens in new tab)

(Image credit: Jamie Carter)

4. Insta360 ONE RS Twin Edition This camera combines detailed and colourful 4K with 6K widescreen, 360º and 48MP photos Specifications Weight: 135.3g Dimensions: 70.1 x 49.1 x 43mm Stills resolution: up to 48MP Video resolution: 6K, 4K Memory: MicroSD Battery life: 75 / 82 mins Reasons to buy + 4K and 360º lens options + Unique modular design + 6K widescreen mode + Impressive ‘FlowState’ stabilisation Reasons to avoid - More expensive than first version - Needs a carry case or bag - Editing and exporting takes time - Hi-res files require desktop software

Unique in the market, the ONE RS is designed to appeal to anyone who would normally consider a GoPro yet yearns to at least have a go at 360º.

The fact that its 360º lens is unchanged from the first-gen version does indicate that the format has settled-in as a nice option for occasional use but one that lacks much more development, which chimes with us. That lens does allow a lot of creative options and we love how the Insta360 app provides templates to create natty 360º sequences from clips, but most users will rely on its 4K Boost Lens.

This is more capable than the first-gen version, but we’re not convinced how useful the 6K widescreen feature really is. Much more useful is the ability to record in great-looking 4K, which was always pin-sharp and ultra-smooth.

Read more: Insta360 ONE RS Twin Edition review (opens in new tab)

(Image credit: Rod Lawton)

5. Insta360 ONE RS 1-inch 360 Edition Raising the bar for 360 video with a 1-inch sensor at a price you can afford Specifications Weight: 239g Dimensions: 53.2x49.5x129.3mm Stills resolution: 21MP Video resolution: 6K Memory: MicroSD Battery life: 62 minutes (6K@30fps) Reasons to buy + Build quality + Really easy to film with + Image quality + Mobile app’s ShotLab and FlashCut Reasons to avoid - Screen a bit small for touch control - Those 1-inch sensors hike the cost

The Insta320 ONE RS 1-inch 360 edition is aimed at the serious filmmaker who is after the best image quality and low light performance. It might be twice the price of the regular Insta360 One X2 but we think considering how much better it is in low light, dynamic range and clarity it's definitely worth it. It feels very well made, uses a 6-gyro FlowState stabilization for super-smooth video and has a touchscreen which is great for previewing footage but not so easy to use if you have big hands. It's considerably cheaper than the Ricoh Theta Z1 and offers a big step-up in quality so perfect for those needing really professional-looking content.

(Image credit: Jamie Carter)

6. Trisio Lite2 A 360º motorized panoramic camera that can deliver detailed and dynamic 32-megapixel HDR photos Specifications Weight: 157g Dimensions: 147 x 51 x 23mm Stills resolution: 32MP Video resolution: None Memory: MicroSD Battery life: 200 mins Reasons to buy + Detailed 32MP images + Impresses in high contrast environments + No stitching marks + anyScene mode Reasons to avoid - No 360º video - Can’t capture in RAW - No manual settings

Designed for businesses that have a need to produce a lot of static virtual tours, the Trisio Lite2 is a very simple device that’s incredibly easy to use. Its 360º photos are excellent and easily good enough for use on virtual tours and for showing off event spaces and hotel rooms online.

The 8K boast is less impressive than its ability with HDR, which helps create vibrant and dynamic spherical images that excel in high contrast environments, but also in low light.

It’s no 360º action camera, with VR-style video off the table. Patience is required, too, since it takes the Trisio Lite2 30 seconds just to light-meter and take a single 360º photo. However, used slowly and carefully the Trisio Lite2 is one of the most limited, and yet the most capable, 360º cameras around that does one thing very well indeed.

Read more: Trisio Lite2 review (opens in new tab)

(Image credit: Jamie Carter/Digital Camera World)

7. Kandao QooCam 8K 360 High-res and cinematic, the QooCam 8K shooter is the best for quality Specifications Weight: 245g Dimensions: 145x57x33mm Waterproof: No Stills resolution: 29.5MP Video resolution: 7.7K Memory: 64GB internal, SD card slot Mount: Tripod Battery life: 90mins (claimed) Reasons to buy + Sharp 'SuperSteady' video + 4K 120fps slow-mo Reasons to avoid - Loud fan, short battery life - Expensive, not natively waterproof

The QooCam 8K the best 360 camera right now for image quality. A massive (by 360 standards) 1/1.7-inch CMOS sensor, 10-bit colour and, of course, that 8K resolution make sure of that. When it comes to the quality of its photos and videos, the QooCam 8K is peerless in the 360º market. Photos have plenty of color and contrast like nothing we’ve seen before from a camera like this. The ability to spit out a great-looking photo from a 360º video is welcome, while the detail, sharpness and smoothness of video – whether in 360º or cut-down to widescreen – itself makes the QooCam 8K a giant leap forward for creative filmmakers. It does have an audible fan, however, the battery life isn't great and it's not waterproof without a housing. It's also pretty expensive.

(Image credit: Jamie Carter/Digital Camera World)

8. Insta360 ONE X2 This shirt pocket camera makes 360 imaging and editing so easy Specifications Weight: 149g Dimensions: 46x113x29mm Waterproof: IPX8, waterproof to 10m Stills resolution: 18.4 MP Video resolution: 5.7K Memory: MicroSD Mount: Tripod socket Battery life: 80mins Reasons to buy + Slim enough for a shirt pocket + Excellent stills and video quality + Amazing stabilization Reasons to avoid - Requires one of the latest smartphones

We liked the original Insta360 ONE X, thanks to its shirt-pocket design, excellent stabilization and an app that offers advanced video editing and subject tracking on your smartphone. The newer Insta360 ONE X II is very similar, but incremental improvements include the significant fact that this version is waterproof straight out of the box. Insta360 makes a great play about this camera's 6-axis gyro system and 'FlowState' stabilization, and it's every bit as good as they say – we got the odd 'shimmer' during low-light shooting indoors, but in decent light it's as smooth as you like, and playback stays level however you angle the camera (just make sure you calibrate the gyros now and again). Even better, if you get the optional invisible selfie stick (opens in new tab), it's hidden in the recorded footage and it looks like you're a bystander in your videos and photos and not actually holding the camera at all.

(Image credit: Future)

9. Vuze XR Seeing double? Two shooting modes in one easy-to-use camera Specifications Weight: 212g Dimensions: 152 x 56 x 39mm Waterproof: Only with case (30m) Stills resolution: 18MP Video resolution: 5.7K Memory: MicroSD Mount: Tripod socket Battery life: 1 hour Reasons to buy + Quickly switch between modes + Excellent footage quality Reasons to avoid - Middling battery life - Simplistic mobile app - Hard to get outside US

Designed to make shooting 360-degree and 180-degree photos and videos into an easy and intuitive process, the Vuze XR (opens in new tab) is effectively two cameras for the price of one. With the press of a single button, you can switch between 360-degree (2D) and 180-degree (3D) modes, shooting half a sphere or a full sphere of VR footage as you please. The XR also allows for in-camera image stitching as well as live broadcasting, further opening up your creative options, and the useful smartphone app also allows you to better monitor and control what you’re doing. The integrated hand grip makes it excellent for casual day-to-day usage – it’s not waterproof unless you add a separately sold case, so don’t go bringing it on kayaking trips and the like, as you would the GoPro Max. Beautifully designed, and producing excellent footage to match, the Vuze XR is an excellent tool for 360-degree imaging though perhaps a little bulky and offbeat for mainstream users.

Bear in mind that while the Vuze XR is still widely available in the US, it's currently a little harder to find elsewhere, so international readers may want to consider one of the other options on our list.

Read more: Vuze XR review (opens in new tab)

(Image credit: Future)

10. Ricoh Theta Z1 An older and more expensive 360 camera, but a capable one nevertheless Specifications Weight: 121g Dimensions: 45.2 x 130.6 x 22.9mm Waterproof: No Stills resolution: 14MP Video resolution: 4K Memory: 19GB internal Mount: Tripod: Battery life: 80mins Weight: 182g Dimensions: 48 × 132.5 × 29.7mm Waterproof: No (case available) Stills resolution: 23MP Video resolution: 4K Memory: 51/19GB internal Mount: Tripod (included) Battery life: 60mins Reasons to buy + Excellent 360 quality + Easy to use Reasons to avoid - Battery can drain fast - Expensive

The first Ricoh Theta Z1 (opens in new tab) was announced and released in 2019 – back when a 360-degree camera was still at least something of a novelty. Since then, not much has changed, save for a slightly revamped version launched more recently (opens in new tab), boasting 51GB of storage rather than the original’s rather limiting 19GB. It’s worth double-checking which one you’re getting before clicking the “Buy” button.

The Ricoh Theta Z1 produces impressively high-quality 360-degree video – as you’d hope at this price. It’s not as rough and ready as some other cameras on this list, without waterproofing or a protective shell, but it’s got a smooth design that’s comfortable to hold and intuitive to use. Its sensors are slightly larger than are usually found on cameras of this type, which improves dynamic range and arguably makes up for the fact that some other cameras edge it out in raw resolution terms. It’s expensive, but this is definitely an option worth considering.

(Image credit: GoPro)

11. GoPro Fusion GoPro’s first whack at a 360 camera is only getting cheaper Specifications Weight: 220g Dimensions: 74 x 75 x 40mm Waterproof: 5m Stills resolution: 9MP Video resolution: 5.2K Memory: MicroSD (2x slots) Mount: Various, via GoPro Battery life: 75mins Reasons to buy + Useful “Over-capture” functionality + Price continuing to drop Reasons to avoid - Completely outclassed by Max - Accessories generally discontinued

While it’s been pretty much eclipsed by the GoPro Max (opens in new tab), which is a superior 360 camera in most ways worth mentioning, the GoPro Fusion is still widely available and can be found at significantly cheaper prices than a couple of years ago, meaning it’s worth considering if you want a high-quality product for a budget price. Its “Over-capture” functionality – rebranded to “Reframe” on the Max – is still useful, allowing you to select parts of 360-degree footage to convert to a more conventionally viewable high-resolution video. While it wasn’t and isn’t quite as smooth as contemporary marketing material liked to make out, it still works pretty well, and expands the usefulness of the Fusion.

How 360 imaging works

When visualizing how 360-degree images are captured, imagine someone photographing a sphere from the inside, making sure they get every contour of its inner surface. That’s essentially what 360-degree cameras do – place you in the centre of a sphere, and use extreme wide-angle lenses to capture everything around that point.

The sensors are ordinary ‘flat’ types, but the key is in the lenses, which are extreme fisheyes capable of capturing a 180-degree view, placed back to back. This captures two hemispherical images, which are then merged to produce the final 360-degree image. A viewer can then explore this image with a mouse, touchpad, touchscreen, or a VR headset (opens in new tab), depending on how they’re viewing the image.

360-degree videos are, naturally, more complex than stills, as the action all around the viewer will continue even if they’re not looking at the portion of the image where it’s happening. As streaming platforms get more sophisticated, live 360-degree broadcasts are also becoming more common, which is an unparalleled way to immerse yourself in an unfolding event (short of, y’know, actually being there).

• How to take 360-degree videos and photos

Editing 360-degree imagery can be a daunting task, though it is possible to divide them up into smaller ‘windows’ to handle individually, giving yourself a bit more control. In stills, you can crop out one of these windows entirely and export it as a ‘flat’ image. In video, this flexibility allows you to essentially simulate camera movements like tracking, panning and zooming, even though your shot was captured from a fixed position. Handy!

• 10 of the best 360-degree videos ever filmed

There is one thing to be aware of when dealing with 360-degree imagery, which specifically is resolution. As the surface area of a 360 image is much larger than a conventional one, 12MP on a 360-degree camera means something pretty different than 12MP does on a DSLR, and you can’t crop in as close expecting the same level of detail.

How we test cameras

We test cameras both in real-world shooting scenarios and in carefully controlled lab conditions. Our lab tests measure resolution, dynamic range and signal to noise ratio. Resolution is measured using ISO resolution charts and quoted in line widths/picture height, which is independent of sensor size. Dynamic range is measured using DxO Analyzer test equipment and the results are expressed as EV values. DxO Analyzer is also used for noise analysis across the camera's ISO range, with results quoted as a signal-to-noise ratio. We typically choose three competing cameras to offer a performance comparison and some context.

More best camera buying guides