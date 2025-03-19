My favorite thing in my camera kit bag might surprise you!

If you asked me what my favorite piece of gear in my kit bag is, you might expect me to say my Fujifilm GFX camera or a particular lens. But the real MVP is my Instax Share SP-3 Square Printer.

I know, an instant printer isn’t the first thing that comes to mind when you think of essential photography gear. But this little device has become invaluable on location, in the field, and during shoots. The ability to print and share images instantly changes the whole dynamic of a shoot.

I use the Instax app or print directly from my Fujifilm GFX 50S II to create instant prints that develop right in front of my eyes, and let me tell you, people love it! Models, hair and makeup artists, assistants, everyone appreciates a physical keepsake from the day. There’s something special about holding an actual print rather than just scrolling past an image on a screen, even if it's simply an Instax print.

In an industry where everything is digital and fleeting, handing someone a print makes the moment tangible. It creates a connection, sparks conversation, and adds an unexpected, personal touch to the shoot. And here’s the thing, they always remember the person who gave them a print!

It’s like a business card, but better. I even add a QR code on the back, linking to my website or Instagram, making it easy for people to find me later. It’s a simple touch that has led to repeat collaborations and new gigs.

Of course I still love high-quality fine art prints, and I have been meaning to test out other portable printers, but there’s something uniquely satisfying about the spontaneity of Instax prints. Whether it’s a behind-the-scenes moment or a frame from the shoot, having the ability to instantly print an image makes the whole process feel more real and engaging.

Sometimes, the best tools aren’t the most expensive or high-tech, they’re the ones that make photography feel more personal; and for me, that’s why the Instax Share SP-3 has earned a permanent place in my kit.

