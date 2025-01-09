Godox unveils new hybrid light and power bank for content creators on the go

Now more than ever people are creating content with their camera phones, and with an increased demand for quality aesthetics, lighting has just as much a part to play as a great camera – enter Godox.

Photography and lighting specialist Godox, known alternatively as Flashpoint or Wistro in other regions, has just announced the Godox MA5R, a pocket-sized tool that combines a full-color LED light with a magnetic wireless power bank. Designed for content creators on the go, it blends portability and versatility providing convenient access to professional lighting for capturing spontaneous moments.

Introducing the Godox MA5R – Double the Flex - YouTube Watch On

The MA5R is incredibly lightweight and portable as it is intended to be used while magnetically attached to the rear of a camera phone. It boasts a profile just 13mm deep making it easy to carry around in a pocket, purse, or even on the phone.

This gadget has a split yet harmonious personality, with one side serving as a pocket 5W LED light that provides 220 minutes of continuous maximum output, and the other side, a magnetic wireless power bank.

The MA5R has some pretty impressive features squeezed into its tiny form factor. It has a bi-color and adjustable color temperature range of 1800K to 10000K which can cool or warm the scene. The MA5R also provides 'full-color versatility' which Godox states, "allows you to customize the lighting to fit your mood". In addition, it includes 14 pre-programmed special effects, popular among higher-end video production lights.

(Image credit: Godox)

(Image credit: Godox)

Another ingenious piece of design feature on this light is a separate selfie light, positioned on the opposite side of the main light. This enables users to horizontally turn the light on the magnet to present a small light on the side of the camera phone facilitating a fill light option for enhancing selfies and vlogging.

The power bank feature enables you to charge your phone when out and about, providing up to 220 minutes of extra power, which if you are creating content, can drain quicker than is ideal. The MA5R can also be controlled via the Godox light app, supporting both NFC and Bluetooth connectivity.

The Godox MA5R will be available in six vibrant color options – red, white, pink, green, black, and blue. Godox has not yet provided a release date for the light however it is more than likely to be coming in the early part of 2025, and is priced at just $49 (UK and Australian pricing to be confirmed).

(Image credit: Godox)

