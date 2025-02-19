New iPhone might be able to charge your camera – but more likely your Apple AirPods!

There are a lot of iPhone 17 rumors flying around – not least about an all-new iPhone 17 Air – but one of the more interesting that the future Pro phone will be able to share its charge wirelessly.

Not only that, but some – not least Youtuber Jon Prosser – are claiming that've actually seen the final product:

Here's the iPhone 17 Pro | First Look - YouTube Watch On

The web is awash with renders created by 3D designers, but most are clearly not too well thought through. The ones below – spread by @asherdipps – do, however, seem to have at least hit the 'buildability' requirement!

When put in good lighting, iPhone 17 Pro design suddenly looks... bearable pic.twitter.com/FtOWKrd6vcFebruary 18, 2025

What we're seeing, essentially, is a Google Pixel 9-like bar around the existing Apple iPhone 16 Pro 3-camera arrangement (which we've seen in broadly the same triangle for several generations now). Why? Well, for sure manufacturing changes would be lower and a style change is probably needed to drive people to the stores.

But perhaps there is some confusion going on. After all there is also a lot of talk of an iPhone 17 Air. Perhaps the bar is for the Air and the Pro will stay broadly the same?

iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Air and iPhone 17 Pro. pic.twitter.com/xfktzruRgYFebruary 18, 2025

Whatever the case, the normally reasonably sensible MacRumors is reporting that Chinese leaker Instant Digital has posted on the instant messaging platform Weibo about the 7.5 watt feature.

That would be enough to charge Apple devices like the watch and the AirPods.

It's also interesting to note that Apple hasn't yet brought out a USB-C version of its MagSafe Battery Pack, so some kind of cooperative charging system might be possible.

In fact, it seems almost essential that a new battery back should be on the way if Apple is to consider an iPhone Air at all – assuming, that is, that the Air is light on thickness rather than features.

In other iPhone release news, we're expecting to see the long-awaited iPhone SE 2024 as early as today, but MacRumors, at least, think it'll be called the iPhone 16E. This is the product I'm expecting.

X (nee Twitter)'s AI rumor round up indicates it'll have an A18 chip, an OLED panel, 48MP camera and 8GB RAM and be priced at $499. That, interestingly, could leave space for the SE to continue at a lower price. We'll know in a few hours!

