iPhone SE 4 Leaks – the most EXPENSIVE one-camera phone EVER?

By
published

The Apple iPhone SE 4 will be the only phone in its price bracket that only has one main camera, and that's not why it's interesting!

Grab from MacRumors YouTube video referenced in story
(Image credit: MacRumors)

Details are converging on a spring launch for Apple's iPhone SE (2024) – the long-awaited fourth iteration of the 'cheap' iPhone. After four long years, Apple-obsessed sites like MacRumors are convinced that Apple is finally bringing Face ID to the iPhone's entry-level model, but that won't actually be the most interesting part...

iPhone SE 4 Arriving In Early 2025! - YouTube iPhone SE 4 Arriving In Early 2025! - YouTube
Watch On

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Adam Juniper
Adam Juniper
Managing Editor

With over 20 years of expertise as a tech journalist, Adam brings a wealth of knowledge across a vast number of product categories, including timelapse cameras, home security cameras, NVR cameras, photography books, webcams, 3D printers and 3D scanners, borescopes, radar detectors… and, above all, drones. 

Adam is our resident expert on all aspects of camera drones and drone photography, from buying guides on the best choices for aerial photographers of all ability levels to the latest rules and regulations on piloting drones. 

He is the author of a number of books including The Complete Guide to Drones, The Smart Smart Home Handbook, 101 Tips for DSLR Video and The Drone Pilot's Handbook

Related articles