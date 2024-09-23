The iPhone 16 thumbnail bug Apple isn't mentioning – AND the one EVERYONE is talking about

iOS 18's Photos app is upsetting a lot of people, myself included – but I don't think anyone is talking about my iPhone 16 Pro Max thumbnail bug

Over the weekend I've been getting the hang of my new iPhone 16 Pro Max and it's exciting new camera button, but there's been something BUGGING me. Or at least I hope it's a bug. Sometimes, when I take a pic and go to look at it, I'm presented with a tiny thumbnail rather than a glorious screen-filling image.

The camera – too – seems to have been pretty poor at deciding which way up I was holding the phone!

