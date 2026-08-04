HoverAir Versa – is it a drone? Or is it a gimbal camera? Why not both at once!

Zero Zero Robotics, creator of the HoverAir drone, looks to have gone one better than DJI in two categories, with a new pocket gimbal camera that can fly!

The company has announced the Verso with a teaser on its website, but the unique concept is clear. On the ground, you can use the camera like you would one of the best pocket gimbal cameras (the bestselling DJI Osmo Pocket 3 or the Insta360 Luna Ultra seem obvious examples).

Then, when you want a different perspective, just attach the book-fold propellers, and you've got a camera drone, with all the trimmings you'd expect from HoverAir, the company that pioneered the affordable 'follow-me' drone.

Latest Videos From Digital Camera World Watch full video here:

That technology, already available in drones like the HoverAir X1 Pro Max, which I've tested myself, keeps the camera solidly focused on the subject – the upshot being that you can launch the drone from your palm and be confident it'll return there when you put your hand out.

ZeroZero Robotics has clearly kept its eyes on the competition in the gimbal camera space, with one of the trailed features being improved synamic range, something DJI has made a big play of with the new DJI Osmo Pocket 4P cameras.

Unsurprisingly, for a company that already has a background in subject tracking, the limited announcement claims "picture-perfect framing," which will presumably translate to improvements to the company's intelligent tracking functions (the equivalent of DJI's ActiveTrack).

The drone also offers the ability to create 3D worlds by following a flight pattern that gives it enough different perspectives to construct a three-dimensional photo. This could have uses in all kinds of

Get the Digital Camera World Newsletter The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The drone has not yet been given a release date, but historically, the company has chosen to tease projects before putting them on a platform like Kickstarter. Despite this, I have tested the HoverAir X1 (2023), HoverAir X1 Pro Max (2024) and will be posting my review of the HoverAir Aqua this week.

The latter is another unique drone, a design that can land on water and take off again, and I can assure you that it works.

For now, though, the only option on the company's site is to leave an email address and await further details.