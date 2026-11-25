A digital photo frame makes the perfect gift. Able to store thousands of images, they are brilliant for showcasing photographs of the kids, family, and friends, for a truly personal present.

And there's no better time to buy than during the Black Friday sales frenzy, with deals galore from all the big photo frame makers. You can learn more about each frame and its features by clicking the links within the highlighted deals below to jump straight to the review (or other editorial).

So, without further ado, here is my pick of the best frames at the best prices.

Save 23% (£41) Aura Carver Mat: was £179 now £138 at Currys In our review of the standard Aura Carver digital photo frame, we concluded: "With excellent build quality and a super-smart app, this standout smart digital photo frame impresses from all angles. A simple set-up, fuss-free features, and superbly sharp, colorful images make this an attractive digital canvas for the home." The 'Mat' has all the features of the standard frame but with a more luxurious finish. Read more Read less ▼

Save 19% (£41) Aura Aspen: was £219 now £178 at John Lewis A step up from the Aura Carver Mat, the Aura Aspen offers premium features at a competitive price point. Top of the list is its stunning 12-inch, 1600 x 1200 resolution display, hidden Touch Bars for navigation, and an auto-dimming light sensor that adjusts screen brightness to ambient light. Read more Read less ▼

Save 28% (£50) Nixplay Classic 10.1": was £179.99 now £129.99 at nixplay.co.uk The Nixplay Classic 10.1" is a straightforward digital photo frame that handles the essentials well. In addition to the intuitive smartphone app, you can send images via a web browser or directly to the frame's dedicated email address, which is especially convenient for photographers who edit shots on a computer. Buy two frames (one to give, one to keep!) for a further 5% discount. Read more Read less ▼

Save 26% (£60) Arzopa D14 Pro: was £229.99 now £169.99 at Amazon With the same 3:2 aspect ratio as a mirrorless or DSLR, and multiple ways to transfer images from a computer to the frame, the Arzopa D14 Pro is by far the best digital photo frame for photographers who shoot primarily on cameras rather than smartphones. Its 2K display and full 100% sRGB color gamut deliver crisp, vibrant images, and a genuine metal bezel and quirky, retro turntable-styled back add a touch of class. Read more Read less ▼

Save 15% (£34.50) Pexar VivKeep Pro 12.5": was £229.99 now £195.49 at Amazon For the ultimate in resolution, the Pexar VivKeep Pro 12.5" packs in an ultra-sharp 2120×1590 resolution over its 12.5-inch touchscreen with a 212ppi pixel density, for exceptionally bright, vibrant, and true-to-color images. Its 64GB storage should be enough for even the most trigger-happy photographer. But if that's still not enough, then SD card and USB-A and USB-C slots enable up to 1TB of storage. Read more Read less ▼

Save 15% (£42) Pexar Starlight 15.6": was £279.99 now £237.99 at Amazon With a large 15.6-inch 16:9 widescreen display and a unique Gallery Lighting feature that casts a warm golden glow on the wall behind the frame for a sophisticated, floating effect, the Pexar Starlight 15.6" digital photo frame distinguishes itself from the rest of the competition. It's an upmarket choice, and its large size and ambient lighting make it a centerpiece in any room. Read more Read less ▼

All these frames are Wi-Fi enabled, so you don't have to plug in a memory card to load photos onto it (though some do allow you to do this as well). An app is used to control most frame functions and upload images directly from your phone. Some frames come with built-in storage for the images, while others store your images for free on cloud-based servers, effectively enabling you to display an unlimited number of images (and short videos, too). Check the individual reviews for more details.

Most frames also allow you to invite family and friends to share their own photos, too, and some allow you to preload images without opening up the packaging, making them perfect for gifting, so they are ready to display as soon as the recipient powers up their present. And at these prices, they really are a gift!

Prices can change during the Black Friday period, so in addition to my hand-picked deals above, our pricing widget is constantly scouring the major retailers for the best deals, so check the prices below to take advantage of any sudden price drops!

Don't miss our guide to the best digital photo frames