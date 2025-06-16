DJI monster Power 1000 powerbank drops to its best price ever!

DJI now offer two new power banks – as well as a range of accessories – for powering camping holidays or keeping your drones and camera equipment charged up in the field. We saw some great discounts at Currys on these recently - but now we have spotted that you can get both at the best price ever at Park Cameras.

Park Cameras is offering £380 off the DJI Power 1000 that reduces the cost of this to £499 – the lowest ever price we have ever seen for this monster power pack. And if you want a smaller, lighter version then the DJI Power 500 is reduced to £299.

Save 43% DJI Power 1000: was £879 now £499 at Park Cameras Save £380 at Park Cameras The DJI Power 1000 has 1024Wh of power and up to 2200W of power output, but can fast charge in just 70 minutes (and even supports solar charging). It'll charge a laptop 9 times, a phone nearly 60 times, or run a car refrigerator for 19 hours, and provide 1.2 hours flight for a pro drone.

Save 35% DJI Power 500: was £459 now £299 at Park Cameras Save £160 at Park Cameras The DJI Power 500 has 512Wh with two AC outputs, two USB-C sockets, and two USB-A sockets. Weighing 7.3kg it is more portable than its bigger brother

I've fully tested the DJI Power 1000 in my review, and it was impressive. Moreover, DJI has extended the functionality with accessories for any situation that allow you to work with multiple DJI batteries, and charge quickly using a vehicle. so it makes sense to snap some more up even if you already have one.

These are obviously useful if you're out camping or you're our flying. Drone batteries aren't cheap and – if you charge as you go – then you don't need to buy as many batteries to have a fruitful day flying, but DJI will also cover you if you're worried about a collapsing power grid!

I have also seen these devices popular with professional content creators who need to keep topping up on the go and with pilots of fun craft like the Avata 2 drone which, if we're honest, burns through batteries faster when you're having more fun!

