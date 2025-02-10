Xiaomi 15 Ultra: new rumor suggests class-leading camera specs

We've consistently been hugely impressed by Xiaomi's flagship 'Ultra' camera phones, with the Xiaomi 14 Ultra being crowned our best camera phone of 2024. It's successor, the 15 Ultra, has a lot to live up to then, and if its rumoured camera specs turn out to be real, then it'll be a force to be reckoned with this year. According to a new tip on X/Twitter, the Xiaomi 15 Ultra's camera array could be comprised of:

Primary: 50MP, 1-inch Sony Lytia LYT-900

Ultrawide: 50MP Samsung ISOCELL JN5

Telephoto: 50MP Sony IMX858 (3x zoom)

Periscope telephoto: 200MP Samsung ISOCELL HP9 sensor (4.3x zoom)

It's the 200MP periscope telephoto module that stands out most here, as it would be a significant upgrade over the 50MP equivalent in the Xiaomi 14 Ultra. We've seen the same 200MP module in phones like the Vivo X100 Ultra and X200 Pro, where it has produced stunning results. Teamed with the large 1-inch Lytia LYT-900 sensor in the primary camera, the 15 Ultra would certainly have the right ingredients to make it a potential camera phone champ for 2025.

If this leaked launch poster is correct, the Xiaomi 15 Ultra could launch in China on February 26th (Image credit: GSM Arena)

Other rumoured 15 Ultra specs include a Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, 6,000mAh battery with 90W wired and 50W wireless charging, 16GB of RAM, and 512GB of storage. According to a leaked launch poster, we may not have long to wait for the 15 Ultra, as it could be launched in China on the 26th of February, while a potential global reveal may be shortly afterwards at MWC in Barcelona.

Story credit: GSM Arena