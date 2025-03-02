Xiaomi 15 Series launches with large sensors and Leica optics – is this the closest to DSLR-level photography on a phone?

Xiaomi has officially unveiled its highly anticipated Xiaomi 15 Series, a duo of flagship smartphones that combine cutting-edge imaging technology with top-tier performance, and continues the ongoing partnership with camera legends Leica to deliver a pro-grade photography experience in a smartphone.

Both phones will also feature the latest Xiaomi HyperOS 2 operating system, which of course – with it being the buzzword of the moment – brings with it a raft of AI features, including AI Image Enhancement, AI Image Expansion, AI Eraser Pro, AI Reflection Removal, AI Film, and AI Magic Sky to enhance photo editing.

Xiaomi 15 Ultra

(Image credit: Xiaomi)

Aimed at those who want the absolute best photography experience from a phone, the Xiaomi 15 Ultra pushes mobile imaging with new bigger sensors, Leica Summilux lenses, and even more computational photography.

At its core is the main 23mm equivalent focal length camera sporting a 50MP 1-inch Sony LYT-900 sensor featuring an f/1.63 aperture, paired with an enhanced size of 3.2μm, which Xiaomi is dubbing a 4-in-1 Super Pixel. This combination is set to deliver a dynamic range of 14EV for clean and clear images even in low-light conditions.

Additionally, the Ultra model includes a brand-new periscope telephoto camera featuring a 200MP sensor and a 100mm equivalent focal length. Its f/2.6 aperture and 2.24μm 4-in-1 Super Pixel technology enable it to capture 136% more light than previous iterations, which should make it ideal for distant subjects even at night. Complementing the periscope lens is an additional floating telephoto lens that sports a 50MP sensor with an f/1.8 aperture and an IMX858 sensor, providing a 70mm equivalent focal length. This lens will also be doing double duties, with it handling macro photography, with shots from as close as 10cm.

Xiaomi 15 Ultra cross section of the periscope telephoto camera (Image credit: Xiaomi)

Rounding out the camera array is a 50MP ultra-wide lens with a 115° field of view, perfect for expansive landscapes, travel, and group shots. Around the front, there is a 32MP front-facing camera designed for selfies and video calls.

Beyond photography, the device supports advanced videography features, including 8K 30p, 4K 60p recording in Dolby Vision, 4K 60p with 10-bit Log, and 4K 120p, making it a versatile tool for both still and video capture. It's also has a DSLR-grade CIPA rating for optical image stabilization of 4.5 stops.

But Xiaomi 15 Ultra isn’t all about cameras – under the hood, it's powered by the latest Snapdragon 8 Elite Mobile Platform, and a 5410mAh battery with 90W wired HyperCharge and 50W wireless charging.

The screen boasts a 6.73-inch AMOLED display that delivers a 3200 x 1440 resolution at 522 ppi, with up to 3200 nits peak brightness and support for up to a 120Hz refresh rate. Xiaomi is also pushing the phone’s durability, incorporating Xiaomi Shield Glass 2.0 and a high-strength CNC-crafted aluminum frame, which Xiaomi claims offers up to 16 times better drop resistance.

Xiaomi 15

(Image credit: Xiaomi)

The Xiaomi 15 is designed for users who want a flagship performance, but are less concerned with having the bleeding edge of camera tech. The Xiaomi 15 is slightly smaller than the 15 Ultra, with a 6.36-inch CrystalRes AMOLED display with a 94% screen-to-body ratio and ultra-thin bezels measuring just 1.38mm. The screen offers a resolution of 2670 x 1200, 460 ppi, with a 1-120Hz refresh rate and 3200 nits of peak brightness.

The phone’s camera system is still built around Leica Summilux optics, but instead of the big 1-inch sensor found in the 15 Ultra – the 23mm 50MP main camera is built around a smaller 1/1.31” Light Fusion 900 image sensor, although with a large f/1.62 aperture and a pixel width of 2.4μm, the main camera still delivers a dynamic range of 13.5EV.

The standard Xiaomi 15 also misses out on the periscope telephoto camera from its big brother. Instead only sports a 50MP floating telephoto camera with an f/2.0 aperture and a 60mm equivalent focal length – ideal for capturing portraits and, like the 15 Ultra, this is the lens that will handle macro shots. Finally, there is a 50MP ultra-wide camera with a 115° field of view and a 14mm equivalent focal length for dramatic landscape photos.

The Xiaomi 15 is powered by the same Snapdragon 8 Elite Mobile Platform, with a 5240mAh battery that supports 90W wired HyperCharge and 50W wireless charging. Its design also emphasizes durability, featuring a high-strength aluminum frame and Xiaomi Shield Glass that offers improved drop resistance.

Pricing and Availability

Both models are set to launch globally, but we should know by now globally usually doesn’t mean the US. However in the UK and Europe, the Xiaomi 15 is available in four color options – Black, White, Green, and Liquid Silver – with prices starting from £899. The Xiaomi 15 Ultra is offered in three finishes – Black, White, and a two-tone Silver Chrome edition – with starting prices at £1,299.

