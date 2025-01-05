Realme 14 Pro+: camera specs revealed

Realme's next mid-range camera phone, the Realme 14 Pro+, is set to launch later this month, but details about the phone's camera modules have already been revealed. Its primary camera will apparently use a 50 MP, 1/1.56″ Sony IMX896 sensor, paired with a 24mm-equivalent f/1.8 lens featuring OIS. An 8MP ultrawide snapper is also present, giving a 112° field of view with an f/2.2 aperture.

A triple-prism periscope telephoto lens (Image credit: Digital Chat Station, Weibo)

The final module in the rear-facing trio is a periscope telephoto camera. However, this doesn't use a typical periscope lens, but rather a clever triple-prism design, said to give a 3x focal length boost relative to the 24mm primary camera. The telephoto module design looks similar to (and possibly may be the same as) the 73mm triple-prism module in the Oppo Find X8 Pro. Though the Oppo phone uses Sony's LYT-600 sensor where the Realme 14 Pro+ reportedly has a 1/1.95" Sony IMX882, some sources claim the LYT-600 is simply a rebranded IMX882. As for why Realme has opted to fit a triple-prism telephoto module rather than a conventional periscope lens; we suspect the former takes up less space within the phone.

Elsewhere, Prolific - and often accurate - tipster Digital Chat Station has claimed that the 14 Pro+ will have a 32MP selfie camera with eye-tracking AF, set within a 6.83" display with 2800 x 1272 resolution. It's also rumoured that the phone will be IP66/68/69 certified, will weigh 194g, and be 7.99mm thick. Processing power is said to come from the Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 SoC, and the phone could pack a large-capacity 6000mAh battery supporting 80W fast charging.