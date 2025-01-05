Realme 14 Pro+: camera specs revealed
Reportedly packing high-end cameras, a big battery and fast charging, this looks like a compelling mid-range camera phone
Realme's next mid-range camera phone, the Realme 14 Pro+, is set to launch later this month, but details about the phone's camera modules have already been revealed. Its primary camera will apparently use a 50 MP, 1/1.56″ Sony IMX896 sensor, paired with a 24mm-equivalent f/1.8 lens featuring OIS. An 8MP ultrawide snapper is also present, giving a 112° field of view with an f/2.2 aperture.
The final module in the rear-facing trio is a periscope telephoto camera. However, this doesn't use a typical periscope lens, but rather a clever triple-prism design, said to give a 3x focal length boost relative to the 24mm primary camera. The telephoto module design looks similar to (and possibly may be the same as) the 73mm triple-prism module in the Oppo Find X8 Pro. Though the Oppo phone uses Sony's LYT-600 sensor where the Realme 14 Pro+ reportedly has a 1/1.95" Sony IMX882, some sources claim the LYT-600 is simply a rebranded IMX882. As for why Realme has opted to fit a triple-prism telephoto module rather than a conventional periscope lens; we suspect the former takes up less space within the phone.
Elsewhere, Prolific - and often accurate - tipster Digital Chat Station has claimed that the 14 Pro+ will have a 32MP selfie camera with eye-tracking AF, set within a 6.83" display with 2800 x 1272 resolution. It's also rumoured that the phone will be IP66/68/69 certified, will weigh 194g, and be 7.99mm thick. Processing power is said to come from the Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 SoC, and the phone could pack a large-capacity 6000mAh battery supporting 80W fast charging.
Ben is the Imaging Labs manager, responsible for all the testing on Digital Camera World and across the entire photography portfolio at Future. Whether he's in the lab testing the sharpness of new lenses, the resolution of the latest image sensors, the zoom range of monster bridge cameras or even the latest camera phones, Ben is our go-to guy for technical insight. He's also the team's man-at-arms when it comes to camera bags, filters, memory cards, and all manner of camera accessories – his lab is a bit like the Batcave of photography! With years of experience trialling and testing kit, he's a human encyclopedia of benchmarks when it comes to recommending the best buys.