Forget the Galaxy S25 Ultra! Fresh tip suggests Samsung is working on a new 200MP periscope telephoto module
Next year's Galaxy S26 Ultra might feature a 200MP telephoto camera. Better late than never!
Samsung's next flagship camera phone - the Galaxy S25 Ultra - is almost with us, but rumors are already circulating surrounding what camera hardware its successor, the Galaxy S26 Ultra, could be packing. The latest tip from renowned leakster Digital Chat Station suggests Samsung may be working on a new 200MP periscope telephoto module, which could potentially see service in the S26 Ultra. The S25 Ultra will supposedly include a 10MP sensor for its 3x telephoto module, and a 50MP sensor in its 5x periscope telephoto camera. That kind of camera array will likely delivery excellent image quality, but on paper it lags behind other flagship phones that have already been with us for several months.
Phones like the Vivo X100 Ultra, Vivo X200 Pro, and Honor Magic7 Pro all feature 200MP telephoto cameras, and the sensor they use is actually Samsung's own ISOCELL HP9: a 1/1.4-inch chip specifically designed for use in telephoto modules. It seems Samsung won't be using its own 200MP chip in the Galaxy S25 Ultra, for reasons we don't yet know. What's more, according to this new tip from DCS, it might not even use the HP9 in the S26 Ultra. Instead, the tip claims Samsung is working on a new 200MP sensor which will be slightly smaller than the HP9, measuring 1/1.5-inches.
It's possible this reduction in sensor size could be to facilitate a longer telephoto lens with greater zoom magnification, while still keeping within the strict confines of a camera phone's restricted chassis thickness. But whatever the reasoning for this design, there'll likely be strong demand for significantly improved camera hardware in the S26 Ultra, after several generations of hardware stagnation in Samsung's flagship phones, with the Korean phone giant instead relying on processing and AI to improve image quality.
Get the Digital Camera World Newsletter
The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox!
Ben is the Imaging Labs manager, responsible for all the testing on Digital Camera World and across the entire photography portfolio at Future. Whether he's in the lab testing the sharpness of new lenses, the resolution of the latest image sensors, the zoom range of monster bridge cameras or even the latest camera phones, Ben is our go-to guy for technical insight. He's also the team's man-at-arms when it comes to camera bags, filters, memory cards, and all manner of camera accessories – his lab is a bit like the Batcave of photography! With years of experience trialling and testing kit, he's a human encyclopedia of benchmarks when it comes to recommending the best buys.