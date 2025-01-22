Watch live as Samsung unveils the newest Galaxy devices. Will the Galaxy S25 see a camera overhaul?

Samsung is getting ready to announce its first big updates of 2025. The Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event is set to unfold live on January 22 at 6 PM GMT / 1 PM EST. The event is typically where the company unveils its latest products, from flagship smartphones to wearables.

While Samsung has stayed quiet on what, exactly, is coming, rumors are calling for the new Samsung Galaxy S25 phones. Analysts predict the new Snapdragon 8 Elite processor is coming, which could impact the device's camera performance. While early reports suggested minimal camera upgrades, other leaks have pointed to some changes. Of course, rumors are hardly reliable and while we'd love to see a new Samsung drone smartphone like some YouTubers have suggested, we're not holding our breath for one.

The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra sits on our list of the best Android phones for photography, thanks to its 200MP capabilities, so we're curious to see what Samsung has in store next.

Watch the live video below and the regularly updated commentary on the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2025 event and what the updates mean for smartphone photographers.

Spoiler alert! Reviewer Basil Kronfli got a hands-on look at the new smartphones pre-launch and explored the cameras and AI capabilities. Are the new smartphones any good? Read the first hands-on look at the Samsung S25, S25 Plus, and S25 Ultra.