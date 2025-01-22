Watch live as Samsung unveils the newest Galaxy devices. Will the Galaxy S25 see a camera overhaul?
Can the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S25 models beat the S24 Ultra's 200 megapixel camera?
Samsung is getting ready to announce its first big updates of 2025. The Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event is set to unfold live on January 22 at 6 PM GMT / 1 PM EST. The event is typically where the company unveils its latest products, from flagship smartphones to wearables.
While Samsung has stayed quiet on what, exactly, is coming, rumors are calling for the new Samsung Galaxy S25 phones. Analysts predict the new Snapdragon 8 Elite processor is coming, which could impact the device's camera performance. While early reports suggested minimal camera upgrades, other leaks have pointed to some changes. Of course, rumors are hardly reliable and while we'd love to see a new Samsung drone smartphone like some YouTubers have suggested, we're not holding our breath for one.
The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra sits on our list of the best Android phones for photography, thanks to its 200MP capabilities, so we're curious to see what Samsung has in store next.
Watch the live video below and the regularly updated commentary on the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2025 event and what the updates mean for smartphone photographers.
Spoiler alert! Reviewer Basil Kronfli got a hands-on look at the new smartphones pre-launch and explored the cameras and AI capabilities. Are the new smartphones any good? Read the first hands-on look at the Samsung S25, S25 Plus, and S25 Ultra.
As I suspected, much of the S25 features are tied to AI. In fact, on the S25 series, you only need to long press the side button to bring up Gemini.
Circle to search will now automatically find a phone number or URL from a photograph. That means you can snap a photo of a poster or flyer instead of typing in a phone number or website manually. Circle to Search will also help find music from a video.
Galaxy AI will allow users to use voice search to find a specific photo on the S25. That allows users to complete a search in fewer steps. It's all done on device, Samsung notes, so you don't need to be online to use it.
Galaxy AI wants to know you more. The S25 series will utilize on-device AI for a Personal Knowledge Graph, a dataset that helps the S25 devices deliver custom responses. A Now Bar at the bottom of the phone will show real-time updates even when the phone is locked based on this personal data, like current scores for the sports that you follow on Google.
The Galaxy S25 series will have a customized chipset with the “most powerful NPU for groundbreaking mobile AI,” which the company says also advances Galaxy’s class leading photography and editing across the entire S25 series.
The Samsung Galaxy S25 will be the first phones to be able to screen share to Gemini, Google’s AI, to ask the AI questions about what’s on the screen. It shows an interesting partnership between Samsung and Google.
TM Roh has confirmed the Samsung Galaxy S25 with an AI OS built from the ground-up, including multi-modal AI and support for Gemini. “Today we are setting the standard mobile AI innovation once again and with the Samsung Galaxy S25 we are making it a reality, right here, right now,” he said.
A handful of teasers ahead of the start time suggest that today’s launches will focus unsurprisingly on AI, including privacy updates centered around AI. A Samsung Health teaser suggests some key updates to Samsung’s health app and wearables too. We’re just minutes from the start time.
Ahead of the official start time, Samsung is playing the teaser hologram show that happened in London. It features "Show me the memories" requests, suggesting new AI could help make certain photos easier to find.
The latest Galaxy devices may not be live yet, but Samsung is offering a $50 credit for those who pre-order before the Samsung Unpacked event begins. The $50 credit is only good for pre-orders, but users need to sign up before the Unpacked event begins here to reserve the deal to use on a later pre-order.
The Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2025 is set to kick off in just over an hour. Samsung first teased the event with a hologram light show in London that was set to "hint at the ground-breaking advancements we’ll be unveiling at Galaxy Unpacked," according to Annika Bizon, the Director of Mobile Experience for Samsung UK & Ireland.
The event teased the next update to Galaxy AI, so at a minimum, we're expecting to see some AI-focused updates with today's announcements.