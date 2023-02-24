SmallRig Fujifilm X-T5 retro handheld cage kit review

The SmallRig Retro Handheld Cage Kit for the Fujifilm X-T5 is slick, secure and lightweight. It fits snugly around the camera and keeps close to the body’s form factor, which means that there's no rattling around while shooting. The style of the cage won't suit everyone, but it matches the retro aesthetic of the X-T5 well and there are enough mounting options for adding common accessories while you're shooting stills and videos.

SmallRig Retro Handheld Cage specifications

Product dimensions: 145.8 x 63.25 x 103.4mm

Product weight: 235g ± 5g

Materials: aluminum alloy, silicone, leather, stainless steel

In the box: cage, hot shoe cover, side lock adapter, shutter button adapter, M2 Screw, tapered screw

SmallRig Retro Handheld Cage features

SmallRig's Retro Handheld Cage Kit can help you to reach low shooting and filming angles with the Fujifilm X-T5, thanks to its ergonomic leather handle that gives you a better grip from above. The kit itself includes the main cage – made from metal – with a top handle and an HDMI & USB-C cable clamp, as well as a hot shoe cover and a shutter button adapter. I'll come onto design and handling later, but the overall style is very much steampunk.



It features several accessory mounting points, including a 1/4"-20 threaded hole, 3/8"-16 threaded hole, ARRI 3/8"-16 locating hole, cold shoe mount and NATO rail. The camera cage can also be mounted onto Arca-Swiss tripods using the Arca-Swiss quick-release plate at the bottom.

SmallRig Retro Handheld Cage Build & handling

The SmallRig Retro Cage for the Fujifilm X-T5 isn't a typical all-black photography rig designed to blend into the camera and shooting environment. Instead, it makes a statement and leans into the classic vibe of the camera it was designed for. The cage itself is made from metal and has a cowhide leather grip (sorry vegans), it's heavily styled, and by that, I don't mean that it weighs a lot – simply that it's got a look that some will love and others might not.

Its retro design is inspired by vintage fashion, and the black titanium cage features bronze edges and gold rivets. The metal itself feels well-made and durable, while it has the intentional appearance of rust in places – thanks to a "distressed" finish that means each cage is unique.

On the cage itself, there's a well-positioned shutter button, a hot shoe cover with a small bubble level, and then several accessory mounting points for video lights (opens in new tab), microphones (opens in new tab) and more. The handle is screwed on to give a comfortable handholding experience, and crucially, it doesn't cover the hot shot mount and gives you enough clearance so that you can access other areas of the camera.

The screw-on USB-C and HDMI cable clamp is used to give you access to the camera interface without having to remove the rig. The balance of the handle is satisfying, too, so the camera doesn't feel top-heavy during use. This rig comes in several separate parts and requires minimal assembly to set it up for use. You get an Allen wrench in the box for this purpose, so you don't need any extra tools to get started.

Personally, I think the design of the SmallRig Retro Cage is pretty cool and different enough from its other cages (like this Canon EOS R5 version, on Amazon (opens in new tab)) to stand out and suit the X-T5. But it's something to bear in mind if the style of your gear is important – and this doesn't fit it.

SmallRig Retro Handheld Cage performance

The SmallRig Retro Handheld Cage is built to make handheld shooting with the Fujifilm X-T5 easier and smoother. It does both of these things effectively and is easy to put together and take apart again when you want to remove it from the camera. However, it is also quite easy to lose small parts of the cage kit like the shutter button adapter, so it's a good idea to keep them in a zipped part of your camera bag when you're not using them. A bag would have been nice for storing the rig, but maybe this is added weight that you don't really need.

The shutter button adapter does a perfectly good job of pressing the shutter down – although personally, I preferred to go without it – and the HDMI cable clamp makes a reliable connection when the camera is linked up to an external monitor to prevent cable pull-out or damage to the HDMI connection port in the event of an accident.

Unlike many plastic rigs on the market, this SmallRig cage is made from sturdy metal, which helps to secure the camera in place and stop it from rocking. Its strength also means that you can support accessories very comfortably and still perform smooth movements for a video like pans, tilts and cranes.

SmallRig Retro Handheld Cage verdict

The SmallRig Retro Handheld Cage Kit for the Fujifilm X-T5 is slick, secure and lightweight. It fits snugly around the camera and keeps close to the body’s form factor, which means that there's no rattling around while shooting.

The style of the cage won't suit everyone, but I like the striking design and feel it matches the retro aesthetic of the X-T5 well. There are enough mounting options for adding common accessories while you're shooting stills and videos, and the rig can handle them all. It's more expensive than a standard black rig, so you are paying more for build quality, but if you want a stylish rig to match your X-T5, it won't let you down.