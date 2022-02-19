Samsung Galaxy S8 Tab Ultra hands-on review

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra is a totally over the top, thanks to its huge screen, but a very exciting tablet for creatives. Running with the idea that bigger is better, it maxes out specs, supports S Pen input, and features a dual-front camera for high-quality ultra-wide video calls and selfies. With support for apps like Lightroom and that gorgeous 14.6-inch Super AMOLED display, on paper, it should be a fantastic photography tool on first impression.

Samsung’s Galaxy Tab S8 series has long been the best place to get AMOLED screen technology on a tablet. Last year, Samsung shook things up, launching the Tab S7+, the largest tablet we’d ever seen from the electronics giant to feature a zingly, deep AMOLED display, and just a year on, Samsung’s one-upping itself with the Tab S8 Ultra.

The new 14.6-inch tablet combines a giant Super AMOLED screen with 4nm Qualcomm internals, an incredibly thin chassis, and a new and improved S Pen. The tablet also features some neat integration with the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, as well as a dual-front camera, so you can capture wide and ultra-wide angle photos from it.

Costing $1,099 / £999, Samsung is without a doubt going after iPad market share, but with nothing in Apple’s portfolio packing quite as much size as the Tab S8 Plus, making it an entirely unique proposition.

Design and Screen

The first thing that struck us about the Tab S8 Ultra wasn’t its screen size, but how thin it is. We thought the iPad Pro (2021) 12.9 was thin at 6.4mm, but the Tab S8 Ultra takes the cake at 5.5mm. Its Armor Aluminum casing helps it feel hardy enough despite this slimness, and Samsung promises it’s more resistant to bending than past Tabs.

This slimness is only highlighted by that massive screen size – 14.6mm – larger than many laptop screens, and whether drawing on with the S Pen, or swiping across with a finger, everything feels expansive. The tablet is available in one color – Graphite, and has a blasted metal matte finish. Around the back, you can stow the S Pen, and there’s also a dual-camera system.

The front camera is housed within a notch, though the rest of the Tab S8 Ultra’s front is pretty much all screen with a slight bezel, making for an impressive 90 percent screen-to-body ratio.

When it comes to screen quality, on paper, the Tab S8 Ultra is a close match to the iPad Pro with one key difference: Super AMOLED screen technology. iPads have had LCD screens since they first launched, and while they’re incredibly high quality, the Tab S8 Ultra’s AMOLED display will deliver deeper blacks and likely zingier colors.

Apple and Samsung’s resolutions are relatively matched in so far as they’re around as sharp as one another – the iPad features 265 pixels in every inch of screen, while the Tab S8 Ultra’s pixel density is 240 pixels per inch.

The Tab S8 Ultra is also has a much wider angle screen than the iPad Pro, which clocks in with a 4:3 aspect ratio. Meanwhile, Samsung makes its Tab S8 series 16:10 – slightly more widescreen than Full HD. This means it will likely be a dream to watch content on, showcasing much smaller black bars than the iPad line.

Cameras

As with the rest of the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 series, the Tab S8 Ultra features two rear cameras, a wide and an ultra-wide system. The wide camera sports a 13MP resolution sensor, measuring 1/3.4-inch. That’s matched with an f/2 lens and a 26mm focal length. That’s complemented by a 6MP ultra-wide camera with an f/2.2 aperture.

As for the selfie cameras, these are actually superior on paper when compared to the rear cameras. Both feature 12MP resolution and support for 4K video capture. Samsung also includes auto-framing, so you can place your Tab S8 down and move about as it chooses optimal frame for you, sort of like some of the best live-streaming cameras around.

Other specs and features

Unlike the new Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra , the Tab S8 line all feature one processor wherever you buy them – a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1. With a starting capacity of 8GB RAM and 128GB storage, that spec climbs up to 16GB RAM, 512GB storage in the highest capacity model. You can also pick the Tab S8 series up in Wi-Fi and 5G versions.

Running Android 12 with Samsung’s tablet-optimized version of One UI 4.1 over the top, the Tab S8 Ultra promises smart integration with the S22 Ultra. For example, you can use the phone as a color picker when working in Clip Studio. We’re also looking forward to trying out LumiFusion, a video editing app that’s been exclusive to iOS and iPad OS thus far, but is now being launched for Samsung’s tablet line.

Loaded up with an ample 1120mAh battery, the Tab S8 Ultra has reverse wired charging, so works as a power bank for your phone. It also charges up at 45W – nice and fast, powering from 0-100 percent in less than 90m. That said, as with the new Samsung S22 phones, the Tab S8 Ultra doesn’t ship with a fast charger in the box.

Available for pre-order now, the Ultra is one of the most exciting tablets we’ve seen in years, and with that striking screen, it could be the best tablet for photographers money can buy – especially given the fact it works as an extended monitor for Windows 11 devices.

Samsung Galaxy S8 Tab Ultra: Early verdict

The Tab S8 Ultra is a totally over the top, but very exciting tablet. Running with the idea that bigger is better, it maxes out specs, supports S Pen input, and features a dual-front camera for high-quality ultra-wide video calls and selfies. With support for apps like Lightroom and that gorgeous 14.6-inch Super AMOLED display, on paper, it should be a fantastic photography tool on first impression.

