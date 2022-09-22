Radiant Photo review

We’ve seen lots of photo editors and plug-ins that claim to produce perfect photos automatically and never quite do, and lots of experienced users will be wondering what Radiant Photo can do that a few levels adjustments and a bit of sharpening can’t. Well, we were surprised and we think you may be too. Even if we could replicate some of Radiant Photos’ AI-driven results manually, this software’s time-saving alone would still make it worth it.

Let’s not mention any names, but there are already programs which promise to leverage the power of AI to transform your images into masterpieces – but with the emphasis firmly on ‘reality enhancement’ rather than image quality.

Radiant Photo is rather different. It doesn’t attempt to change what you’re looking at but instead optimizes the colors and tones on a pixel by pixel basis to recreate scenes as our eyes see them. Human vision isn’t like a camera. Our eyes and brains use their own HDR, sharpening and color corrections, which cameras don’t have. It might be going too far to say Radiant Photo tries to recreate what our eyes ‘see’, but it’s not far off.

Radiant Photo's enhancements are often subtle but almost always worthwhile. The edited image (right) is punchier, crisper and more vibrant. (Image credit: Rod Lawton)

It doesn’t seek to replace your existing photo editing software but work alongside it. It comes in a standalone version, as a Lightroom Classic and Photoshop plug-in version, and as a bundle which includes both. You could use it as a finishing adjustment once you’ve carried out other work or, as Radiant Photo would suggest, as a starting point before you do anything else.

For example, you might use it with Lightroom as a plug-in or Capture One (say) as an external editor for optimizing images after you’ve carried out basic raw processing and before any further edits. Or if you shoot JPEGs, you might use the standalone version to batch process and optimize your images before you decide if any need further work (they may not).

Radiant Photo's AI powers both its subject recognition and image adjustments. Very often, you can get all the improvement you need without making any manual adjustments at all. (Image credit: Rod Lawton)

Either way, you might find out that Radiant Photo can do with a single click a whole series of adjustments that would have been time-consuming done manually, even if you knew where to start. Will it make it on to our list of the best photo editing software you can get right now? It's definitely a candidate.

Specifications

Windows: Intel® Core™ i5 or better, Windows® 10 or Windows® 11 (64-bit editions), 8 GB RAM or more (minimum), 16+ GB RAM (recommended), 1 GB free space; SSD for best performance, 1280 x 800 display (minimum) 1920 x 1080 (recommended)

Mac: Apple ARM processor (M1/M2), CPU Intel® Core™ i5 or better, mac OS®X 10.9 or later (64-bit edition), 8 GB RAM or more (minimum), 16+ GB 1 GB free space; SSD for best performance, 1280 x 800 display, 1920 x 1080 (recommend)

Key features

Radiant Photo's subject recognition proved pretty foolproof in our tests, recognizing that this is an 'animal' picture. It's adjustments look subtle from a distance, but close-up you can see the difference it's made to this shot, lifting the shadows and sharpening the detail. (Image credit: Rod Lawton)

Radiant Photo uses AI firstly to analyse your image and work out what kind of scene or subject matter it contains. It then uses AI to optimize that image according to its subject matter, with tonal adjustments, color adjustments, sharpening and more (Radiant Photo has so far been pretty vague about how it works).

If you don’t like the default treatment, or you think you can do better, the software comes with a selection of Smart Presets for different subject types and also a collection of regular presets arranged into categories such as Radiant Essentials, Radiant Landscape, Radiant Lifestyle and more.

Radiant Photo doesn't just offer Smart Presets and Presets. Its detailed adjustments include a selection of 'Looks' in categories – this is a Tritone look. More are available to buy. (Image credit: Rod Lawton)

It goes further. You can also make manual changes via a Quick Edit tab or a more advanced Detailed Edit tab, both of which display adjustments in the right sidebar.

These adjustments are quite sophisticated, including not just tone and color controls (and graduated filters for basic local adjustments), but also portrait enhancement tools (courtesy of FotoNation) and Color Grading tools that can replicate film stocks and processing techniques.

You can buy more Presets and more Looks from the Radiant Photo website by clicking links in the software.

Interface and design

Radiant Photo has recognized that this is a 'People' shot and applied some automatic and effective eye and skin enhancments. It has a whole tool tab dedicated to portrait enhancement. (Photo credit: Connor Wilkins, via Unsplash) (Image credit: Rod Lawton)

You don't have to stick to the automated Smart Presets. Here's the 'Influencer' preset from the program's Radiant Lifestyle category. It's definitely the influencer look, complete with blusher, but if this preset or any other is a bit too much, you can tone it down in the adjustments panel. (Image credit: Rod Lawton)

Radiant Photo is pretty straightforward to use. In fact, you might not need to do make any manual changes at all. In this respect, it’s reminiscent of DxO PhotoLab, in that you can get much of the benefit without having to dig deep into the tools at all.

If you do decide to dig deeper, Radiant Photo is pretty straightforward, though it can take a while to appreciate the differences between Smart Presets, regular Presets and the Looks in the Color Grading panel. (The way to think of Looks is as visual effects you might want to apply after the photo has already been optimized.)

Radiant Photo handles photo editing in reverse. It optimizes an image before offering you the tools to enhance it further. It does make a lot of sense. Optimizing an image first will give you a better idea of what you need to do next – if anything.

This does mean that it might be quite hard to position Radiant Photo within your existing workflow until you’ve thought it through. Our first reaction was to place it near the end, but Radiant Photo suggests – with reason, we realize – that it might be better used at the start. After all, why waste time fixing something that this tool might fix right at the start? Not only that, if you’re applying local adjustments or effects, wouldn’t it be better to apply them to an image that’s been optimized already?

Quality of results

Radiant Photo can dig out an extraordinary amount of shadow detail (right) from pretty dark and dingy originals. It works best with 16-bit raw files from Lightroom or other raw processors, and it's a good idea to fix any exposure or white balance issues in your raw software first to give Radiant Photo a fighting chance. (Image credit: Rod Lawton)

Radiant Photo is extremely effective at producing bright, balanced, crisp and colorful images. It really is. Sometimes it makes a small difference that you could probably have achieved with your regular photo editor, sometimes it can tip an image over from being a probable reject into a probable keeper (that’s worth something in itself), and sometimes it can genuinely transform a flat, dull or just plain ‘difficult’ image that’s defeated all your attempts at manual adjustment.

Here's a couple more before-and-after examples:

Image 1 of 2 This original image is pretty challenging because it's difficult to restore any vibrancy to the shadowed foreground without weakening. the blue tones. (Image credit: Rod Lawton )

The Radiant Photo example is a huge improvement, with more detail, depth and impact – and it's picked out a splash of warm sun on the nearest tree trunk that I hadn't even realized was there. (Image credit: Rod Lawton )



Image 1 of 2 I thought this original dusk scene was pretty good, but worth a shot in Radiant Photo anyway. (Image credit: Rod Lawton ) And here's the result, with a crisper and more vibrant foreground, and a manually added blue gradient for the sky which took no more than a minute. (Image credit: Rod Lawton )

After using it on a wide variety of subjects, we would say that its subject and scene detection proved pretty foolproof, that its results were either slightly better, much better or genuinely transformative, and that its portrait enhancement tools – easily overlooked – are very good indeed.

The only thing we would say is that its results are perfect for a commercial market or crowd-pleasing social media use. Wedding and commercial clients will be thrilled. But if you have your own definite creative ‘look’, then this probably isn’t the software for you. In this instance it might ‘fix’ things you’ve done on purpose, or edit out nuances you’ve worked hard to create.

Verdict

Sometimes Radiant Photo makes a small difference, sometimes it's genuinely transformative, but even where its improvements are slight, they are still worth having. (Image credit: Rod Lawton)

Radiant Photo is extremely effective at turning regular photos with all their flaws into bright, vibrant, crisp images that everyone will love, images that might even surprise you as the photographer. It’s easy to see how this could become an invaluable tool for professional photographers who need to produce sparkling and engaging images quickly and in bulk. It’s definitely worth a long, hard look if this is your line of work.

If you are a ‘creative’ photographer with a very particular ‘look’ and set of preferences, however, this might not be for you. Radiant Photo is a great ‘leveller’, making ordinary images look great to most eyes, but it’s probably not what you would use to create your own signature look – though depending on the presets and Looks that become available, we might have to eat our words.

