Profoto B10X Plus review

The Profoto B10X Plus is a powerful, portable flash head aimed at professionals who want ultimate control and unlimited creative possibilities. Equally well-suited to shooting on location or in a studio, the B10X Plus is incredibly versatile and there is a huge range of accessories to choose from so you can achieve any look you want. It's definitely towards the more-expensive range of flash heads but when compared to something like the Elinchrom Five, the build quality and handling sets it apart. It has Profoto's AirX Bluetooth technology built-in so you could even pair the light with your smartphone!

Why you can trust Digital Camera World Our expert reviewers spend hours testing and comparing products and services so you can choose the best for you. Find out how we test.

It's hard to criticize the Profoto B10X, apart from being incredibly expensive there it's very hard to find fault with it. Using flash shouldn't be complicated and Profoto's sleek, simple design makes these professional standard lights really easy to use, even if you've never shot with flash before! The build quality feels high-end and little touches such as the matte screen and clickable wheels set it apart from other flash unites. With a wide range of Profoto light shapers to choose from, the creative possibilities are endless. To be honest, the only bad thing about this light is I now want two of them but that isn't going to happen any time soon.

(Image credit: Hannah Rooke)

Specification

Ассеѕѕоrу mоunt: Рrоfоtо ОСF

Flаѕh pоwеr rаngе: 10 f-ѕtорѕ (1.0-10)

Моdеllіng lаmр: LЕD 3250 Lumеn Мах. Оutрut

Роwеr sоurсе: Lі-Іоn bаttеrу fоr В10

Роwеr [Wѕ|Јоulеѕ]: 500

Rесусlіng tіmе: 0.05-1.3ѕ

Ѕіzе: 11 х 23.5 х 10cm

ТТL: Yеѕ

Wеіght: 1.9kg

(Image credit: Hannah Rooke)

Profoto B10X Plus at Amazon for $4,739 (opens in new tab)

Key features

The Profoto B10 X's main selling point (other than the fact it is an absolute joy to use) has got to be its versatility and speed. You can shoot pretty much anywhere with these lights may that be in a forest, on a beach, in a bedroom, or in a proper photography studio.

Even when shooting on full power, the recycle time (the time it takes for the flash to be ready again) is just 1.3s which is incredibly fast and if you drop the flash power really low the flash can achieve a recycle time of 0.05s which is fast enough to keep up with most photographers (so long as they're not shooting on continuous burst mode which you usually wouldn't when shooting fashion or portraits).

Another key feature is the inclusion of Profoto's Air X technology which enables you to connect your phone to the light via Bluetooth to unleash the full power of the B10 X Plus even when shooting with a smartphone.

When shooting with the Profoto Connect Pro remote, users can choose to shoot in TTL or manual modes. TTL is best when you need to give what's happening on the other side of the camera your full attention as the flash will adjust the power settings automatically according to your camera settings, however, manual will let you have complete control and is better when trying to achieve a very specific aesthetic.

(Image credit: Hannah Rooke)

Build and handling

One thing that sets Profoto lights apart from other flash heads is their incredibly high-quality finish. The display on the back has just three buttons, the on/off button which doubles up as a test fire button, a dial to control the modeling bulb, and the main menu button which adjusts the flash power and can be used to scroll through the menu.

Included in the box is a stand adapter with room for an umbrella mount, a charger, and a padded carry case for easy transportation.

There are also a huge number of light-shaping tools that can be bought separately in the OFC mount such as umbrellas in various sizes, depths, and finishes, softboxes, reflectors, barn doors, and snoots. You can also get a range of colored gels, gel holders, and grids which can be used in conjunction with any of the previously mentioned light shaping tools.

(Image credit: Hannah Rooke)

Performance

There's nothing more satisfying than using a flash head that just gets you and can keep up with your shooting. And that is exactly what the Profoto B10X can do. As a fashion and portrait photographer, it's incredibly frustrating when a light misfires and you miss what would've been a perfect shoot but with the Profoto B10X, I shot 270 photos without a single error.

Using just one light alongside natural light on a grey day, I set my camera to 1/250 shutter speed, f/4.5 and ISO 400. I wanted to achieve very natural-looking images using a shoot-through umbrella and half power (5.5) was more than enough light to achieve the desired results. I adjusted the flash a little depending on my position to the model using the controls on the connect pro remote which has 100 channels and six groups.

Other than the consistency, the speed at which the Profoto B10x fires is incredibly impressive. With a recycle time of 0.05s to 1.3s dependent on what power settings you're using, it's more than capable of keeping up regardless of whether you're shooting a fashion editorial or high-speed sports.

(Image credit: Hannah Rooke)

Starting with the battery at full charge, after an hour and a half shoot and 270 images later I still had two bars of battery showing. If you're planning on shooting a full day on the location you will need spares but that's the case with any location light. If you're after a hybrid light for both location and studio work, the B10X would suit both equally well. When shooting in a studio you can plug the batteries into the mains so you never have to worry about running out of power although it's worth noting if it gets too hot, it will affect the recycling time (not something I experienced).

When shooting with the modeling light on, the battery drains significantly quicker. When shooting at half power flash with the modeling bulb on full power, the batteries went from two bars to completely dead in under an hour and only took around 60 photos.

(Image credit: Hannah Rooke)

(Image credit: Hannah Rooke)

Verdict

There are no two ways about it, the Profoto B10X Plus is expensive but you really do get what you pay for. Using a light that is consistent, lightning-fast, and incredibly powerful means that in any scenario you can be guaranteed to get good photos regardless of whether you're shooting high-end fashion or action sports.

Since it's designed to be used on location and in a studio, it's perfect for someone who does a bit of both, and with a huge range of light shaping tools to use it's incredibly versatile. You can achieve beautiful soft light with larger softboxes such as the Profoto RFi Softbox Octa 150cm or if you want that harsh, high-contrast look you could opt for something like the Magnum Reflector.

The Profoto B10X Plus comes either as a one-head or two-head kit although you will still have to buy a remote separately which is another added cost (on top of any softboxes or umbrellas you may want). Ultimately if you can afford it, you can't go wrong with these lights but unless you earn the majority of your income from using flash, it might be hard to justify the expense.

Read More: Find out more about how to light your photos and videos with our guides to the best photography lighting kits (opens in new tab), the best flashgun or strobe (opens in new tab), and the best LED light panels (opens in new tab).