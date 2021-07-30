Nextbase 622GW dash cam review

The Nextbase 622GW is a fully-fledged 4K dash cam with powerful features like image stabilisation, Alexa, What3Words and SOS emergency response. Video quality is superb and the camera is easy to set up thanks to a smart magnetic windscreen mount with integrated GPS. Only the clunky smartphone app lets it down, but using this isn’t compulsory.

The Nextbase 622GW has 4K video quality with image stabilisation, Alexa integration, an SOS emergency feature, and is the world’s first to use the What3Words global positioning system.

Not all drivers will want every feature offered by the Nextbase 622GW, but the 4K video quality (or 1080p Full HD at 120 frame per second with slow-motion video) is difficult to ignore. After all, the most important feature of a dash cam is its ability to capture key details like number plates, traffic lights and road markings.

Specifications

Video resolution: up to 4K

Field of view: 140 degrees

Frame rate: 30fps/60fps/120fps

Digital zoom: No

Inbuilt microphone: Yes

GPS included: Yes

Key features

The 622GW shoots 4K video at 30 frames per second, or 1440p at 60fps and 1080p at 120fps. We recommend buyers pick either the first or third option. With the former they have the greatest resolution for the most detail, while the latter means smoother video and more chance of capturing details in fast-moving footage.

Video is captured through a 140-degree, six-layer lens with an aperture of f/1.3 and a polarising filter. The dash cam’s software includes functions for improving video quality at night and during bad weather. Audio can also be saved, but we prefer to switch this off to protect passenger privacy.

The rear features a 3-inch HD IPS touch screen for navigating through the user interface. Inside there is Bluetooth 5.0, QuickLink Wi-Fi for transferring footage to the Nextbase smartphone app, and 10Hz GPS.

As with most dash cams, the 622GW has no battery. It can be plugged into a USB port, 12V lighter socket, or hard-wired to the car’s fuse box with a hard-wiring kit sold separately.

Key features include Alexa integration, SOS and What3Words. The former lets you interact with the voice assistant as you would from any other device, like a smart speaker at home. SOS emergency response alerts local emergency services and gives them your location if a crash is detected and you do not respond. What3Words is a global positioning system that assigns three words to every three-meter square on the planet, making it easy to share your location without GPS coordinates or a phone signal.

We tested the 622GW with the optional rear view camera from Nextbase. This connects to the front camera, comes with a long cable for routing through the vehicle, and attaches to the rear screen with an adhesive pad on a magnetic mount. It records in 1080p HD and has a 140-degree lens.

Build and performance

Sharing its design with the rest of the Nextbase range, the 622GW is fairly compact and subtle, with a smart magnetic mounting system for quick installation and removal. The device comes with a suction cup and an adhesive mount for a more permanent installation, plus a long USB cable with a lighter socket plug and a tool for concealing the cable behind interior panels.

A true set-it-and-forget-it device, the 622GW is quick and simple to set up, then can be mounted to the screen and forgotten about, quietly getting on with recording whenever you drive. The 4K video is excellent quality, with details like number plates highly legible and exposure handled extremely well; but the image stabilization is best switched off in vehicles with a firmer ride, as it has a tendency to overcompensate. Aside from that, the video quality is top-notch.

4K video sample from Nextbase 622GW

Video sample from optional rear camera

Verdict

The Nextbase 622GW ticks a lot of dash cam boxes. From the 4K video and option for 120fps at 1080p, to the integration of What3Words, a three-month subscription to SOS assistance and Alexa (which sends audio to your Bluetooth-connected smartphone), this is a formidable dash cam.

