Lowepro Adventura TLZ 30 III mini review

Life doesn’t have to be complicated. Sometimes you just need to carry a camera and a standard zoom, and that’s it.

By Rod Lawton
published
5 Star Rating
Lowepro Adventura TLZ 30 III
(Image: © Rod Lawton)

Digital Camera World Verdict

The Lowepro Adventura TLZ 30 III is a no-nonsense pouch or holster for a mid-size DSLR or mirrorless camera with a pretty chunky standard zoom on the front. It has an internal pocket for cables or batteries, a flap in the inner lid for memory cards and an elasticated pouch on the outside. It’s perfect for a fuss-free day out.

Pros

  • +

    Fits a mid-size camera and chunky zoom

  • +

    Good protection

  • +

    Fuss free design

Cons

  • -

    Could have stowed another lens

You don’t always need a giant backpack or a multi-pocketed shoulder bag or a wacky sling contraption. Sometimes all you want is a protective pouch to keep your camera out of harm’s way when you don’t need it and ready to access when you do.

The best camera bags will let you pack all the gear you need for a proper expedition, but if you just want to chuck a camera in a bag for an afternoon out, it's overkill. That's where the best camera holsters and pouches come in.

The Lowepro Adventura TLZ 30 III is a perfect example. Its top opening is just about right for a mid-size DSLR or mirrorless camera, and it’s deep enough for a good-size standard zoom. It even accepted my Sony A7R II/24-105mm f/4 combo, which isn’t bad, given that this is a bit of a monster lens.

The Lowepro Adventura TLZ 30 III swallows up my Sony A7R II and massive Sony 24-105mm f/4 standard zoom, which is pretty impressive. (Image credit: Rod Lawton)
 (opens in new tab)

The generous depth means that if you’re using something smaller, like a Lumix G9 and 12-25mm f/2.8, or a Fujifilm X-T4 body with an 18-55mm f/2.8-4 lens, you’re going to have a bit of spare space in the bottom, and it’s a shame Lowepro didn’t just stitch in a fold-down flap so you could stow an extra lens (or something else) in the bottom if your camera and lens didn’t quite fill it. Still, that’s a small point.

Also on the inside is a pocket with enough space for a couple of batteries (handy with older Sony A7s, believe me) or a cable or two, though probably not anything as big as a power bank.

On the inside of the lid is a fold-over flap for storing a memory card or two, but it’s pretty slim so there’s not really room for fancy card holders or cases.

On the outside is an elasticated mesh pocket, but it’s open at the top and not very big, so I’m not sure what you would actually put in that. Keys? Probably not.

That said, any extra stowage at all is welcome in a simple camera pouch, and making it more complicated would, well, make it more complicated.

The fact is, the Lowepro Adventura TLZ 30 III is just the perfect pouch for a mid-size camera and standard zoom. It offers good protection, it has a belt loop, shoulder strap or top handle to suit your preferred shooting style, and it offers quick and simple access to your camera. It has enough pockets to store a few essentials, and that’s really all it needs to do. It’s rather good in its straightforward, simple way.

Read more:

Best camera backpacks
Best camera sling backs
Best messenger bags for photographers

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Rod Lawton
Rod Lawton
Contributor

Rod is an independent photography journalist and editor, and a long-standing Digital Camera World contributor, having previously worked as DCW's Group Reviews editor. Before that he has been technique editor on N-Photo, Head of Testing for the photography division and Camera Channel editor on TechRadar, as well as contributing to many other publications. He has been writing about photography technique, photo editing and digital cameras since they first appeared, and before that began his career writing about film photography. He has used and reviewed practically every interchangeable lens camera launched in the past 20 years, from entry-level DSLRs to medium format cameras, together with lenses, tripods, gimbals, light meters, camera bags and more. Rod has his own camera gear blog at fotovolo.com (opens in new tab) but also writes about photo-editing applications and techniques at lifeafterphotoshop.com (opens in new tab)