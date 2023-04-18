Db Ramverk Pro Backpack 32L and Ramverk Camera Insert review

This Ramverk Backpack from Db is one good-looking bag, it looks and feels very premium in every inch of its design, with the outer bag having a solid feeling structure and inside. Not only that, it accommodates one of the best camera insert cases I have ever used, with very a clever hook system allowing it to be attached to the bag in a number of ways. However, its tough exterior is a double-edged sword, while it makes for a secure and reliable carry, its lack of flex makes it harder to fill with awkwardly shaped objects or store when not in use.

Db, hailing from Scandinavia, is known for producing high-quality backpacks and bags that are both functional and stylish. With a focus on durability and innovative features, Db backpacks are designed for keen travelers and adventurers who are also conscious about looking good doing it.

The Db Ramverk Pro Backpack 32L is a large backpack perfect for traveling, and combined with the Ramverk Camera Insert, you can keep all your camera gear organized, secured, and protected while fitting snuggly into the main backpack. A backpack camera insert provides a practical and cost-effective solution for protecting and organizing camera gear while traveling. A camera insert allows photographers to create a customized space for their cameras, lenses, and accessories while still choosing a backpack for its style or features.

The Db Ramverk is an undeniably cool looking backpack (Image credit: Gareth Bevan / Digital Camera World)

Specifications

Dimensions: 31 x 52 x 22 cm (12.2 x 20.5 x 8.7 in)

Volume: 32L

Weight: 1.8 kg (4 lbs)

Material: 840D ballistic nylon, Tarpaulin, and 420D polyester

Features: Water-resistant coating, Dedicated laptop compartment (fits up to 16" laptop)

Key Features

The Ramverk Pro Backpack comes in a few different sizes, including a 21L and 26L, the one I am testing today is the 32L version. The Ramverk Backpack is designed for everyday use, outdoor activities, and travel and is made of durable and weather-resistant materials to keep your gear safe and dry, including a 500D Kodra nylon shell and a 900D Kodra nylon bottom panel.

The Ramverk Pro Backpack 32L has a variety of compartments and pockets for organization and storage. It features a padded laptop sleeve at the rear that can fit laptops up to 15 inches in size. Within the main compartment, there are multiple organizer pockets for smaller items in the front and side of the bag. The backpack also has a top zippered pocket, which can either take small items or expand the storage into the main compartment. The backpack also has a breathable and adjustable mesh back panel and shoulder straps for comfort and ventilation.

The camera insert also has a tough nylon case, but matches the Backpack's cool minimalist aesthetic (Image credit: Gareth Bevan / Digital Camera World)

The backpack can also comfortably accommodate the Ramverk Camera Insert range, the version I have here is the large (L), although there are smaller versions for anyone wanting to carry a lighter camera kit, which would give you more space in the backpack for other items.

Again, the Ramverk Camera Insert L is made of high-quality materials, including a 600D Kodra nylon shell and a soft tricot lining. The insert has adjustable dividers that can be configured to create compartments for cameras, lenses, and accessories. The dividers are secured with Velcro, so you can easily adjust or remove them as needed. The Ramverk Camera Insert L also features a series of zippered pockets for storing small items like memory cards, batteries, or cables, and two handles for easy carrying.

One unique feature of the Ramverk Pro Backpack 32L is its MOLLE webbing system, which allows you to attach the Ramverk Camera Insert or other Db accessories to the exterior of the backpack for increased storage capacity.

Little touches on the Backpack like this improve the experience (Image credit: Gareth Bevan / Digital Camera World)

The MOLLE hook and loop system can be used to attach the camera insert or other accessories (Image credit: Gareth Bevan / Digital Camera World)

Build and Handling

The quality of the Ramverk Pro Backpack is exceptional, the outer shell of the backpack feels like it could take a beating during travel and still come out the other side looking good. The material seems to live up to its promise of being weather resistant, with the rain showers I got caught in not troubling the bag, with the water just beading off the outside. The zippers are also protected, and I noticed very little water ingress around the zippers, although I wouldn’t challenge any bag like this to anything more than brief periods of rain or snow.

There are numerous pockets throughout the Backpack, one of the most useful is the large pocket on the top. (Image credit: Gareth Bevan / Digital Camera World)

The design is great, the bag is very minimalist and stylish, and it will turn a few fashion-conscious heads as you pass, but it does not scream that you are carrying expensive camera gear. On that note though, there is only one zipper for most compartments, so for the security conscious, there is no way to easily secure your contents from opportunistic thieves.

Not even getting to the camera insert yet, the bag has compartments galore for organization, including a laptop sleeve and several netted and zipped pockets. This is a bag of compromises though. All the pockets take up space in the main compartment, however, so are definitely only for separation and organization rather than additional or expandable storage. The top pocket is the best example, this pocket can extend quite far into the bag when needed, although when the Camera Insert (L) is used, you cannot use the pocket’s full potential.

The camera insert in large doesn't give away the expensive content that is inside. (Image credit: Gareth Bevan / Digital Camera World)

The camera insert is also immaculately designed, it is a minimalist black cube that looks very cool, but like the Backpack, it is not obvious about being packed with expensive goods. The insert is also tough, it holds its shape really well despite looking much more flexible than it is. The interior can be arranged to your liking using Velcro dividers that can be removed completely or manipulated to your gear. The Camera Insert L that I have is just about big enough to hold a small travel tripod if you don’t want to attach it to the bag exterior.

There is plenty of space for all your accessories with a completely user definable interior using the Velcro separators. (Image credit: Gareth Bevan / Digital Camera World)

More pockets can be found on the rear of the bags opening flap. (Image credit: Gareth Bevan / Digital Camera World)

Performance

Day to day the bag is very comfortable to carry, the back padding is breathable and I didn’t notice my back getting too hot even when carrying heavier loads, the straps are also very comfortable to wear for long periods, I didn’t mind they dug in or chaffed even when worn over thin layers. I did end up taking the waste strap out of the bag as I didn’t find it had much of an effect with the way the bag sat on my back, although this might be dependent on your body type.

One of the biggest selling points of the bag is its MOLLE system, which is essentially a hook-and-loop system for attaching other Db products to the exterior of the bag. This is a really great idea and works really well, the hooks are very well designed and easy to attach and detach. Although in practice does make the 32L bag with the large Camera Insert strapped to it pretty unwieldy to carry, and would probably be much more usable with smaller components.

The camera insert containing two mirrorless cameras, two lights, three lenses and a bag of accessories. (Image credit: Gareth Bevan / Digital Camera World)

The Camera Insert in Large is very big and actually, overkill for my gear needs. I managed to fit a mirrorless Canon R camera, large 24-70mm f/2.8 and 70-200mm f/2.8, as well as a 35mm lens, a second Fujifilm mirrorless camera, and Fujifilm macro lens and still had a space to spare for two flashes and a bag of accessories.

My only real issue with the Backpack portion of the bag is just how inflexible the material can be. When trying to fit the bag with awkwardly shaped objects or slightly too much, there is very little give in the material to accommodate an exuberant packer. I usually use waxed canvas style bags that allow for a bit more freedom in this area but sacrifice a little of the weather resistance and ruggedness you get with the Ramverk’s Kondra nylon material.

The camera insert in large can take a lot of equipment. (Image credit: Gareth Bevan / Digital Camera World)

Verdict

The Db bag is an attractive and premium-looking bag that exudes a sense of quality in its every aspect. Its exterior has a solid structure that feels durable and reliable, while its interior boasts one of the finest camera insert cases I've ever had the pleasure of using. The clever hook system allows for multiple attachment options to the bag. Nonetheless, the tough outer shell of the bag can be a mixed blessing, as its rigidity ensures a secure carry but also makes it challenging to store or fill due to its lack of flexibility.

