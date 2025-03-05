Today is your LAST CHANCE for discounted Photography & Video show tickets!

The Photography & Video Show 2025 is kicking off this weekend, and you can claim an early bird 20% discount on entry tickets if you buy them before midnight tonight. Our ticket pre-sale expires at 23.59 on Wednesday, March 5, so you only have a matter of hours to secure your discounted tickets!

The Photography & Video Show 2025 takes place from Saturday through to Tuesday, March 8-11 at the London ExCel exhibition center in London's Docklands area, and will feature hundreds of top photographic brands showing their latest wares, plus there will be dozens of talks, demonstrations, workshops and presentations from some of the industry's biggest and most expert names. It's also the best time to pick up a bargain, with retailers offering exclusive show-only deals, not to forget the vintage camera goldmine that is the Disabled Photographers' Society's famous bring-and-buy sale.

To claim your 20% discount use the code DCW25 – but you must book tickets by 23.59 on Wednesday, March 5.

After midnight tonight, tickets will only be available on the door at the full admission price – so book now to ensure you get discounted entry. We look forward to seeing you in London!

The Photography & Video Show 2025 is at the Excel London exhibition center and runs March 8-11, 2025, open 10:00-17:00 daily.

See our exhaustive show guide for everything you need to know about The Photography & Video Show 2025, including a comprehensive guide to what's on, a full exhibitors' list, must-see speakers, and the free talks and demos you can attend.

The Photography & Video Show is presented by Future plc, which is also the parent company of Digital Camera World.