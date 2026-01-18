What a powerful perspective! Award-winning black-and-white image shows what's possible when breaking patterns in nature photography contest

A striking, high-contrast black-and-white image of a horse's neck and head has captured the top prize in the Exposure One Awards' Nature Photography Contest, demonstrating what happens when photographers see the familiar in an entirely new way.

Croatian equstrian photographer Lidija Novković's winning image, Začudno, transforms the horse into a sculptural study of curves, form and light, revealing a strikingly abstract perspective that feels both intimate and timeless.

Chosen from submissions across more than 82 countries, the Exposure One Awards celebrate how black-and-white photography can distill subjects to their essence, amplifying emotion, texture and form.

Začudno was awarded Overall Contest Winner in the Professional category, Silver in Abstract Professional and Honorable Mention in Animals Professional, highlighting the versatility, creativity and technical mastery that the judges look for in this prestigious competition.

How 'Začudno' breaks the mold

The magic of Začudno lies in the interplay of concept, patience and timing. Taken after a client session, the horse was allowed to move freely – and Novković experimented with a perspective that isn't typically seen in equestrian photography.

Začudno is the Croatian word for strange or curious. "I was enrolled in a university photography course where the professor talked about interesting angles and how this 'frog perspective' angle always gives an odd and strange feeling to the viewers, as it is something new, something 'začudno'", explains Novković.

"His words really stuck with me, and they were in my mind as I took this photo, so the name came naturally from that."

The result is an almost sculptural abstraction: flowing curves, powerful form and tension frozen in time. Back-and-white photography enhances the effect, removing color distractions and enabling contrast, light and texture to become the story – forcing viewers to truly see.

Novković demonstrates that breaking conventional patterns – trying bold angles, letting subjects lead and embracing abstraction – can yield unforgettable results that resonate across genres and audiences. To gain more insights, you can read her full interview about her awarded image here.

Explore all the awarded images and learn more about the competition on the Exposure One Awards website.

