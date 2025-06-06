Fotospeed launches FotoFest 2025 with a formidable line-up of talks from pro photographers and exclusive deals

FotoFest is back for 2025 and it’s heading to a new location, Bath Spa University. The one-day event, brought to you by family-run business and printing specialists, Fotospeed, will take place on September 7 and boasts a tantalizing list of talks from a variety of professional photographers (listed below).

FotoFest is also a fantastic opportunity to get hands-on with the latest gear, via the event’s Marketplace, a space where revellers can peruse imaging equipment from top brands such as Canon, Sony, Fujifilm, Epson, Olympus, and more. And take advantage of exclusive event-day deals

The Marketplace is free to enter, but tickets, priced at £50, are available to gain entry to talks from world-renowned photographers and a panel discussion, along with welcome tea and coffee on arrival.

FotoFest has always had fantastic speakers, with past talks from Charlie Waite, Martin Parr, and Terry Donnelly, and this year is no exception, with an incredible roster of nature professionals that comprises mountain landscape photographer, Alex Nail, woodland specialist, Simon Baxter, wildlife professional, Rachel Bigsby, and Scotland/Northern England landscape photographer, Joe Cornish.

The event opens at 09:30 and closes at 17:00. It will be held at Bath Spa University, Newton Park, Newton St Loe, Bath, BA2 9BN, UK. To learn more about FotoFest and to book tickets, visit the website.

Alex Nail – 10:30 – 11:30

Simon Baxter – 12:00 – 13:00

Rachel Bigsby – 14:30 – 15:30

Joe Cornish – 15:45 – 16:45

You might also like...

You might also be interested in how to print professional-quality black and white photos at home or how I made a cyanotype print at home. Plus, here are my top landscape photography tips.