Liz Hatton - Teenager photographer who met the Princess of Wales has died aged 17

By
published

I previously spoke to Liz about her love of photography, her diagnosis and her bucket list

An image of 16 year old Elizabeth Hatton, an aspiring photographer battling terminal cancer
(Image credit: Vicky Robayna)

Liz Hatton, 17, from Harrogate, North Yorkshire, died in the early hours of Wednesday morning, her mother Vicky Robayna wrote on social media.

Liz made, who was diagnosed with an aggressive form of cancer in January, made headlines back in June after Vicky posted her bucket list on X, formerly Twitter.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Leonie Helm
Leonie Helm
Staff Writer

After graduating from Cardiff University with an Master's Degree in Journalism, Media and Communications Leonie developed a love of photography after taking a year out to travel around the world. 

While visiting countries such as Mongolia, Kazakhstan, Bangladesh and Ukraine with her trusty Nikon, Leonie learned how to capture the beauty of these inspiring places, and her photography has accompanied her various freelance travel features. 

As well as travel photography Leonie also has a passion for wildlife photography both in the UK and abroad. 

Related articles