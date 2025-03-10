5 brilliant photo ops at The Photography & Video Show 2025

The Photography & Video Show 2025 isn't just the place to see all the latest photo kit, hear inspiring talks from top pros and pick up the odd photography bargain or two, but there are some brilliant photo and video ops to be had too. Here are my top 5 reasons to bring your own camera to the show.

1. The Creator Playground

At the western end of the show, next to the Creator Stage, is the Creator Playground, which is full of whacky sets to pose in. Entry is via a Tetris-themed videogame tunnel, and sets include a DJ booth, enormous pink flamingo ball pit, and the opportunity to catch a wave on a surfboard.

Go to the Creator Playground, next to the Creator Stage

2. Nikon Floating Flower Set

One end of the Nikon stand has an area decorated with 'floating flowers'. It's used for Nikon hands-on workshops at regular intervals through the day, but no one minds using if for your own photo shoot when it's not being used.

Go to the Nikon stand, location A80

3. Dance podium

One of the products on exhibitor Neewer's stand is a mini dance podium with a rotating arm with a phone clamp. The idea is you pop your phone on video mode and strut your stuff on the podium while the phone arcs around you. Ask nicely and the Neewer staff will happily allow you to take a video selfie.

Go to the Neewer stand, location B35

4. Creativity Hub pop-ups

The Creativity Hub has photo sets all over the show, where professional models in all manner of period dress and other outfits happily pose for anyone with a camera.

Find out more at The Creativity Hub, location B85

5. Photowalks

There are a variety of pro-led photowalks as the show, which leave the ExCel London exhibition center and explore the historic docklands and surrounding areas outside.

Book your photowalk

The Photography & Video Show 2025 is at the ExCel London exhibition center and runs March 8-11, 2025, open 10:00-17:00 daily.

See our exhaustive show guide for everything you need to know about The Photography & Video Show 2025, including a comprehensive guide to what's on, a full exhibitors' list, must-see speakers, and the free talks and demos you can attend.

