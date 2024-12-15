The best of contemporary street photography on display as AAP announces its competition winners
25 photographers from 11 different countries win in the AAP Street competition, showcasing the diverse nature of the genre
All About Photo (AAP) has announced the winners of its most recent competition for issue 44 of its online magazine. Titled Street, the 25 winners span 11 different countries and 5 continents, representing the very best in street photography.
Street photography has been a staple of the medium since cameras were portable enough to be taken outdoors, although at that point the term street photography hadn't yet been coined. Now the best cameras for street photography can easily slip into your pocket, meaning documenting everyday life has never been easier.
The genre continues to evolve as photographers chronicle the dynamic rhythms of modern life, capturing how our interactions shape the urban landscape and the connections that define our shared experiences. The winners of the AAP Street competition represent this evolution.
As AAP reminds, iconic street photographer Robert Doisneau once said, "A photographer who made a picture from a splendid moment, an accidental pose of someone or a beautiful scenery, is the finder of a treasure."
AAP states, "The projects featured in this issue are exactly that – treasures. They capture the humor, the chaos, the beauty, and the poignancy of life on the streets, offering fresh perspectives on scenes we might otherwise overlook or take for granted."
Three main winners were announced for the issue, with Tommi Viitala from Finland taking the top spot for the series Hunting Shadows. The featured image is titled Long Shadows, and was taken from his workplace window noting that the beautiful sunset urged him to run to his desk to get a camera before it disappeared.
Second place went to Andrea Torrei, from Italy, for his image The Silent Wait, which "marks the days preceding the celebration of Saint Mary the Crowned of Carmel before everything melts into a riot of dances and songs".
Third place was awarded to Rens Dekker from The Netherlands, with the series Les Carolos: L’Âme du Pays Noir and the image titled Grande Pharmacie de Charleroi. The image was taken on a trip to the Belgium town of Charleroi, an old mining town and once named Europe's ugliest city.
The three main winners each received a prize of £1,000 (approximately $1,265 / AU$1,985) and will be showcased in the latest print issue, AAP 44: Street. Merit awards were awarded to 22 additional photographers, who will also feature in the new issue and the All About Photo Winners Gallery on the AAP website.
