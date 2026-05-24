This remarkable wartime snapshot reveals an important truth about model-turned-photojournalist Lee Miller

Me with smallest and tallest (Lee Miller with Jean Peltier and Sergeant Robert Burchfield), Luxembourg 1944 by Unknown Photographer (6106-120), England 2026

Three people sit against a stone wall somewhere in Luxembourg in 1944: a tall American soldier on the left, a small French boy on the right, and a woman in the middle wearing a steel helmet and a wide grin, a camera hanging round her neck. It looks like a holiday snap. It is, frankly, the opposite of one.

The woman is Lee Miller. The photo: Me with smallest and tallest. At the time it was taken, she was one of the only accredited female war correspondents embedded with the US Army, filing photographs and dispatches to British Vogue from the front lines of the European theater.

Within months, Miller would be among the first journalists to enter the liberated concentration camps at Buchenwald and Dachau, sending back images so extreme that her caption read simply: "I implore you to believe this is true."

Latest Videos From

A few weeks after that she was in Adolf Hitler's apartment in Munich, washing the mud of Dachau from her boots in his bathtub as a colleague photographed her.

None of that darkness, though, is visible here. What you see instead is a woman completely at ease, laughing with a giant soldier and a local kid, at home in a war zone in a way that speaks to something essential about what made Miller such an exceptional photographer.

She didn't observe from a safe distance. She was in it, among people, trusted and trusting. And the camera around her neck was as much a part of her as her helmet.

It's this image that the organizers of Lee Miller: A Woman at War have chosen as the press photograph for a new exhibition, opening in Oxfordshire this month. And it's a smart choice because, to my mind, it does more to explain her than almost any of her famous images do.

Get the Digital Camera World Newsletter The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

From modelling to the front line

Miller's route to Luxembourg was, to put it mildly, not conventional. She was one of New York's most sought-after models in the 1920s, a collaborator and lover of Man Ray in Paris, a pioneer of solarization and a serious Surrealist artist in her own right.

By the time war broke out she was living in Hampstead, London, with the British surrealist, Roland Penrose. She got herself accredited as a war correspondent for Condé Nast, talked her way around military restrictions on female journalists and embedded herself with the US Army rather than the British, who wouldn't have her.

Her first wartime assignment for Vogue was, as it happens, closer to this exhibition's home: she photographed nurses at what was then a US Army hospital in Oxford: Headington's Churchill Hospital.

Those images feature, among others, in Lee Miller: A Woman at War, which opens at Soldiers of Oxfordshire Museum in Woodstock this weekend, running until September 13. It follows a major show at the Tate and brings her work back to a county where part of her war story began.

Lee Miller's Rolleiflex camera (Image credit: Soldiers of Oxfordshire Museum)

The show covers the full arc of her wartime output: the women's war effort she documented for Vogue from 1942, the Normandy invasion and liberation of Paris, the concentration camps, and the surrealist visual intelligence she brought to all of it.

Her Rolleiflex camera, US Army helmet and Hermes Baby typewriter feature as objects alongside the prints, grounding the work in the material reality of what it took to make it.

Miller was technically exacting in a way that her biography tends to overshadow. She had spent years learning to see, first as Man Ray's student and collaborator in Paris, then running her own portrait studio in New York.

That training is visible in the wartime work: the precise compositions made under pressure, the instinct for the image that would carry the weight of the moment.

(Image credit: Soldiers of Oxfordshire Museum)

None of that can be seen, of course, in the Luxembourg snapshot, which was taken by an unknown photographer. But it's significant nonetheless, as a picture of someone exactly where they wanted to be.

Lee Miller: A Woman at War is at Soldiers of Oxfordshire Museum, Woodstock from May 23 to September 13 2026. Open Tues-Sat, 11:00-17:00, and on Sundays and Bank Holidays from 14:00-17:00. Last admission is 16:30 every day.