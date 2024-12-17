Visually Speaking: exclusive interview with photography guru Ted Forbes

October of 2008 so we're 16 years in now – it's wild!

It's interesting when I started doing it honestly, I needed to learn how to do some video stuff for work because video had just become affordable. It used to be that a video camera was 10 grand, but they had just released those tiny Panasonic cameras that look like toilet paper rolls, and along with what Apple was doing with iMovie, all of a sudden you had a very affordable way to edit video.

I was working at an art museum at the time, they wanted to get into video production and didn't know what to do. So, I remember somebody came into my office one day and said, "Hey, I know you shoot photos. Would you like to do video?" And I said, "Oh, yeah." And they said, "You know how to do it, right?" And I said, "Yeah, yeah, yeah, definitely."

It was a total scramble. I realized really quickly I would need a little project on the side where I could make my mistakes and have fun with it, then when I came to work, I knew what I was doing.

I was going to do a video-based photography podcast and I would do maybe 10 of these and I'd talk about various things. I mean they're really cringe if you go back and look at those early videos, but it was just a short-run thing. I wanted to know the whole process of actually posting them online. It was an RSS feed back then, and the next thing you knew somebody would send me an email. All of a sudden I realized there are people who have a similar interest from around the world and it became a conversation, and that excited me so I kept doing it. A friend of mine then said, "You might want to post your stuff on YouTube."

I remember putting a whole bunch of videos up one day and then I kept doing it and eventually I stopped posting the podcast because it just didn't have the same draw. YouTube had really taken off so I did it just as a hobby for about seven years before I decided 10 years ago in 2014 to monetize it. I realized I was so busy at work and so busy doing the show I had to pick one or the other. I decided to take the leap of faith and just go for it, and I'm glad I did – I've made it 10 years!