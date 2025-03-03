Can't afford to travel the world taking pictures? Do it from your couch with this photography simulation game

Could a video game help photographers develop patience and an eye for composition? Lushfoil Photography Sim is an upcoming multi-platform game that centers on the experience of travel photography, rewarding players as they explore a realistic virtual world snapping photos. The photography video game is expected to launch on April 15 for XBox, PS5, Steam, and PCs.

Developed by Matt Newell and published by Annapurna Interactive, Lushfoil is an adventure simulation game. The player’s mission? To snap photos of stunning locations around the world. The game rewards players for capturing different angles and perspectives, while the developers say that patient and observant players will find hidden secrets in the game.

LUSHFOIL PHOTOGRAPHY SIM | Coming to PC, PS5 & Xbox Series X|S April 15 - YouTube Watch On

The in-game camera is modeled after a DSLR and allows players to adjust settings like focus, and exposure, along with options like flash and burst shots. The developer noted that players can also manipulate the environment itself, like adjusting the angle of the light or working with weather elements like fog and rain.

Players that explore the game’s virtual worlds will be rewarded with new virtual cameras, including a drone. Other hidden features inside the game allow players to explore further than the game’s obvious pathways, like uncovering a hidden rowboat for further exploration.

The game's first official trailer showcases highly detailed real world locations, complete with weather, wildlife, and changing lighting conditions. Those scenes were built with Unreal Engine 5, a tool designed specifically for developing realistic gaming worlds. The game trailer showcases game locations in Italy, Australia, Iceland, France, Nepal, the UK, Japan, and more.

Lushfoil Photography Sim is expected to launch on April 15 on the PS5, XBox, Steam, and PC.

Meanwhile, check out some of the best photography video games already on the market.

