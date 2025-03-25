Backing up data is so annoying that most would rather…scrub toilets!

According to a recent study, more than 60 percent of the population would rather tackle chores like talking to customer service, folding laundry, scrubbing toilets, and cleaning the kitchen floor with a toothbrush rather than backing up data. The statistic comes from a recent global study on data backup conducted by Researchscape for Western Digital.

According to a study of more than 6,000 people, more than 44% of respondents have more than 100GB of digital data to store, but 60% of them would rather do those unpleasant chores than sit through data backup. The study was conducted from members of the general public from ten countries. (I suspect other photographers like myself measure the amount of data to backup in the TBs not GBs).

Around 63 percent of those that responded said that they have lost data in the past, either through device failure, accidental deletion, or cyber attacks. A majority of those surveyed, however, do regularly back-up data, with 87% of the respondents saying that they back up data either automatically or manually.

Why doesn’t that 13 percent back up data? Looking at those who said that they did not backup data, 36% simply said they didn’t need to, while 30% said they didn’t have enough storage space, 29% thought it took too much time, and 23% said they didn’t know how.

The study also looked at the most popular methods of backing up data, with a 75% majority storing data in the cloud. That’s followed by 45% using external HHDs and 19% using a NAS system. Around 69% of those surveyed agreed that cloud storage was too expensive.

Ahead of World Backup Day on March 31, Western Digital recommends the 3-2-1 backup strategy, which suggests keeping one primary backup and two additional backup copies.

