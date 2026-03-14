Rangers and scientists on Truwana have captured footage of two rare species – white-footed dunnarts and blonde echidnas – along with an endangered shorebird – the Latham’s Snipe.

This is the first-ever wildlife camera survey carried out on the island (also known as Cape Barren Island) just off the larger island of Tasmania, south of mainland Australia, and has yielded unexpected fruits.

Truwana Rangers led the survey, supported by WWF, positioning a network of 30 motion-sensor cameras at 7 sites from November 2024 to May 2025, which captured roughly half a million images in total.

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(Image credit: © WWF-Australia / Emma Spencer)

White-footed dunnarts are tiny carnivorous marsupials found in coastal parts of southeastern Australia and Tasmania. The cute mouse-like critters face several challenges, including habitat loss, partly caused by fires, and being prey to larger predators like foxes and cats.

Blonde echidnas are pale-colored variants of the more common short-beaked echidna; only their creamy-colored fur comes from a genetic mutation caused by albinism.

While the creamy blonde fur makes them an interesting subject for wildlife studies, it also means they stand out like a sore thumb to predators. An extremely rare animal mainly found in Tasmania, the chances of spotting a blonde echidna are said to be 1 in 10,000.

A white-footed dunnart captured on a trail camera (Image credit: © Truwana Rangers)

Speaking to WWF, Truwana Ranger Shane Hughes said: "Our elders told us stories of some of these small secretive animals. To see them surviving on the Country we live on and manage as rangers, makes us proud of how we look after it.”

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Perhaps most encouraging was the sighting of a Latham’s Snipe, a long-billed migratory shorebird that travels roughly 8,000 km between Japan and eastern Australia for breeding and summering. These birds are considered "near threatened" globally, particularly due to the draining of wetlands, which is their natural habitat.

The researchers told WWF that native vegetation of Truwana might be playing a role in helping smaller mammals to survive, as the island was mostly spared the widespread land clearing for pasture and crops that took place on nearby islands during the colonial era.

Dr Elizabeth Znidersic of Charles Sturt University, who also assisted on the survey, said the array of cameras revealed “a level of biodiversity” often missed by other surveys, especially for shy or nocturnal birds and mammals.

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