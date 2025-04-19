This photograph was taken with a US$6,000 dedicated black-and-white camera

"During the COVID-19 pandemic, the deserted campus of the University of British Columbia (UBC) was the perfect place for me to capture architectural photography.

"The campus consists of over 200 buildings, most of which are more than 30 years old. Many of them are also part of the ‘Brutalist Movement’ of the 1960s and 70s, so they’re ideal for black-and-white photography.

"Exploring a building from all possible angles and finding the parts of the structure that lead to another layer of abstraction is what I am seeking visually.

"So, giving the subject space and putting it into a reductive perspective is often necessary. I aim to let the viewer focus on shapes, surfaces and the uniqueness of urban environments, simply through artistic presentation.

"Getting the right balance of light and shadow is key. Here, the sun, clouds and the angles of the building made it easy. I didn’t have to wait for hours to get it right – for me, getting it right in-camera is crucial.

"This photograph was taken with a dedicated black-and-white camera, the Leica M10 Monochrom. With this, the capture of images, the post-processing workflow and the creation of prints that reflect the photographer’s artistic vision are the closest thing to working with film and a darkroom.

"I only use Lightroom or Photoshop tools that were already available in an analog darkroom, such as the dodge and burn tool, and I don’t use AI tools at all."

UBC Concrete: Different Perspectives of a Campus

(Image credit: Axel Breutigam)

"The photograph is part of my latest series UBC Concrete: Different Perspectives of a Campus, a photobook about a different side of the University of British Columbia’s campus. It’s not a glossy advertising brochure, just photos of satisfying artistic scenery."

Axel Breutigam Social Links Navigation Photographer Axel Breutigam is a German-born Canadian fine art photographer based in Vancouver, BC, specializing in black-and-white photography. His journey began with an Agfa Box Camera, leading to a dedicated practice by age 16. After a career as an attorney and CPA, he fully committed to photography in 2002. Influenced by Ansel Adams and his former assistant, Alan Ross, Breutigam captures monochrome images that invite personal interpretation. An award-winning artist, he aims to highlight the often-overlooked beauty in urban and natural environments. Since 2014, he has exhibited widely and published a trio of photography books.

Tech details

(Image credit: Leica)

Camera: Leica 10M Monochrom

Lens: Summicron-M 28 f/2 ASPH

Aperture: f/2

ISO: 400

Shutter speed: 1/500 sec

Other great black-and-white cameras include the Leica M11 Monochrom, the Leica Q2 Monochrom and the much more affordable Pentax K-3 Mark III Monochrome.