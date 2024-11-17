"I used the photomontage technique in post-processing and digitally combined two separate images"

Photographer Ali Zolghadri tells us about the story behind his shot 'Astray', shot at Instanbul Airport in Turkey

Black-and-white image, showing an abstract scene from a bird&#039;s perspective, paths are shown and a person is placed where paths meet
(Image credit: Ali Zolghadri)

As an accomplished photographer who specialises in minimalist and conceptual creations, Iranian-born Ali Zolghadri is a master at creating frames with a fascinating appeal. When capturing the scene, he carefully considers the various elements to achieve his aim of highlighting repetitive patterns and features while portraying realistic subjects with a surreal touch.

"Lines and textures are always crucial and, in this image, they are the most prominent elements in the frame," Ali explains. "While capturing this photo, the main challenge I encountered was dealing with the security guards who initially prohibited photography in this part of Istanbul Airport. After some negotiation with them, I only had a brief window to capture the images, which was also difficult due to the crowded environment."

Portrait of Ali Zolghadri
Ali Zolghadri

For nine years, Ali Zolghadri has specialized in fine art and black-and-white photography. He won more than 60 photography competitions and was also a member of the jury of international photography festivals. Articles about his work have been published internationally, and his imagery has shown in photography exhibitions around the world. 

