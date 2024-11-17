"I used the photomontage technique in post-processing and digitally combined two separate images"

As an accomplished photographer who specialises in minimalist and conceptual creations, Iranian-born Ali Zolghadri is a master at creating frames with a fascinating appeal. When capturing the scene, he carefully considers the various elements to achieve his aim of highlighting repetitive patterns and features while portraying realistic subjects with a surreal touch.

"Lines and textures are always crucial and, in this image, they are the most prominent elements in the frame," Ali explains. "While capturing this photo, the main challenge I encountered was dealing with the security guards who initially prohibited photography in this part of Istanbul Airport. After some negotiation with them, I only had a brief window to capture the images, which was also difficult due to the crowded environment."

Ali’s image is a blend of fine art and minimalism, achieved through various techniques, including merging two separate images in post-production. "My intention was to showcase the intricate structure and details in this location," he says. "However, during the editing stage, another idea dawned on me so I edited the photo with that concept in mind. In the image, you can see the two paths in front of the man, creating the impression that he is unsure of which one to take. We have all experienced the feeling of being lost in our lives, taking the best path for ourselves and not choosing the wrong one." With this concept, Ali aims to get the viewer thinking about this apparent dilemma.

Ali Zolghadri Photographer For nine years, Ali Zolghadri has specialized in fine art and black-and-white photography. He won more than 60 photography competitions and was also a member of the jury of international photography festivals. Articles about his work have been published internationally, and his imagery has shown in photography exhibitions around the world.

Tech details

Camera: Xiaomi Note 8 Pro

Aperture: f/1.9

Shutter speed: 1/50 sec

ISO: 500

