"I used the photomontage technique in post-processing and digitally combined two separate images"

As an accomplished photographer who specialises in minimalist and conceptual creations, Iranian-born Ali Zolghadri is a master at creating frames with a fascinating appeal. When capturing the scene, he carefully considers the various elements to achieve his aim of highlighting repetitive patterns and features while portraying realistic subjects with a surreal touch.
"Lines and textures are always crucial and, in this image, they are the most prominent elements in the frame," Ali explains. "While capturing this photo, the main challenge I encountered was dealing with the security guards who initially prohibited photography in this part of Istanbul Airport. After some negotiation with them, I only had a brief window to capture the images, which was also difficult due to the crowded environment."
For nine years, Ali Zolghadri has specialized in fine art and black-and-white photography. He won more than 60 photography competitions and was also a member of the jury of international photography festivals. Articles about his work have been published internationally, and his imagery has shown in photography exhibitions around the world.
