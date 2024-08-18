Visually-impaired photographer says "Capturing a Kingfisher was always on my bucket list"

By
published

Alex Ditch tells the story behind his shot and why nothing can stop him from pursuing his passion for photography

Story Behind The Still: The Kingfisher
Kingfisher are known for their dramatic hunting techniques, which Alex has captured in great detail (Image credit: Alex Ditch)

‘Good things come to those who wait’ might be a familiar saying among wildlife photographers – in this genre, patience is a virtue, as Alex Ditch knows. “Capturing a Kingfisher was always on my bucket list,” he says. “But the first time I headed out to photograph the species, it only appeared for a brief few seconds.” However, Alex didn’t give up and another visit to the same site a couple of months later proved to be far more rewarding. Kingfishers can reach speeds of up to 40kph (25mph), so they are challenging subjects to capture. “With these beautiful birds, you need a bit of luck on your side,” Alex says. “But thankfully, the weather conditions that day were ideal for capturing a Kingfisher.” 

Alex follows the philosophy that everything is possible. Despite being affected by Bardet-Beidl syndrome, a genetic condition that impacts multiple body systems and causes him severe visual impairment, he hasn’t let it stop him from pursuing his passion for photography. “At first, I didn’t think it would be possible so I put the idea on hold. But my interest in photography never stopped and I really wanted to do it, so I gave it a go. That was the starting point of my journey,” he says. 

Alex Ditch

Alex Ditch, also known as Visual Moments, is a wildlife lover and photographer from Sunderland. Despite being born with Bardet Biedl syndrome, a genetic condition that causes various physical issues including blindness, Alex is pursuing his dream of photography. He is registered as severely sight impaired and uses a white cane, but that hasn't stopped him from showcasing his work in local and national outlets, as well as on BBC's Winterwatch program. Alex is now selling prints of his work online.

