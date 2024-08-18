Visually-impaired photographer says "Capturing a Kingfisher was always on my bucket list"

‘Good things come to those who wait’ might be a familiar saying among wildlife photographers – in this genre, patience is a virtue, as Alex Ditch knows. “Capturing a Kingfisher was always on my bucket list,” he says. “But the first time I headed out to photograph the species, it only appeared for a brief few seconds.” However, Alex didn’t give up and another visit to the same site a couple of months later proved to be far more rewarding. Kingfishers can reach speeds of up to 40kph (25mph), so they are challenging subjects to capture. “With these beautiful birds, you need a bit of luck on your side,” Alex says. “But thankfully, the weather conditions that day were ideal for capturing a Kingfisher.”

Alex follows the philosophy that everything is possible. Despite being affected by Bardet-Beidl syndrome, a genetic condition that impacts multiple body systems and causes him severe visual impairment, he hasn’t let it stop him from pursuing his passion for photography. “At first, I didn’t think it would be possible so I put the idea on hold. But my interest in photography never stopped and I really wanted to do it, so I gave it a go. That was the starting point of my journey,” he says.

Alex’s story of overcoming obstacles and facing challenges in pursuit of his dreams has already inspired others. “Just because you have a disability, don’t let it stop you from doing what you love,” he explained to viewers of one episode of the BBC’s Winterwatch program. “That was an amazing experience and I am proud to have been a part of the series,” says Alex.

Tech details

Camera: Nikon Z7

Lens: Nikkor Z 100-400mm f/4-5.6 VR S

Aperture: f/6.3

Shutter speed: 1/4000 sec

ISO: 1600

