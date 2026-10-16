How far can you blow out a scene before losing the subject? Wildlife photographer breaks down the high-key technique behind his stunning series of Japanese red-crowned cranes
Multi-award-winning photographer Somdutt Prasad purposely exposed the images beyond what “felt natural” to capture the majestic birds against the snow-capped Hokkaido landscape
A pair of red-crowned cranes emerge from what looks like a blank canvas, in a dance of courtship across the snow-capped landscape.
With their dark plumage and red crowns standing out as the only anchors of color, the scene begs the question: how much detail can a photographer remove before an image stops working?
“The set I came away with reads more like ink-wash paintings than wildlife photographs,” said Somdutt Prasad, the ophthalmologist and multi-award-winning photographer who created the image as part of a series in Hokkaido, northern Japan.
Choosing Hokkaido and high-key
However, this high-key aesthetic was no attempt to save a mistakenly overexposed set of photos, but rather a thought-out artistic decision to capture a unique wildlife subject in a unique way.
“I was already thinking about how to make the images intertwine with the crane’s (tanchōzuru) folklore and its place in Japanese culture, rather than simply document it,” said Prasad.
The photographer explained that producing colorful, fully saturated scenes would have resulted in a “fairly standard” photographic series, instead choosing to push the images toward a monochrome look.
“High-key was the obvious direction,” Prasad added. “These birds are essentially black and white already, with color confined to a small patch on the head and neck.”
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Planning before pressing the shutter
Achieving this final visual effect began well before taking any images, with Prasad planning his visit to the northern Japanese island in January, during Hokkaido’s coldest period. In search of the heaviest snow cover, he braved temperatures below −20°C, which challenged batteries, hands, and patience.
In the field, Prasad prioritized mornings, looking for fog rising from warmer, spring-fed areas of marshland to compress the tonal range and separate the cranes from their surroundings.
Although this was no easy feat, the photographer explained that the high-key effect depended on isolating a single crane or, at most, a pair of cranes away from the bustling flock.
“That meant a lot of waiting – for a wing to open against a clean background, for a neck to arch into a shape worth keeping – rather than simply firing at whatever moved,” he said.
The equipment and technique
Snow can easily fool a camera’s metering into rendering a bright scene too dark, so to achieve a high-key look, you must deliberately increase the exposure. But push too far and you risk “burning the highlights,” and important details, such as birds’ feathers, can disappear, explained Prasad.
Shooting in RAW on a Nikon Z8 and Nikon Z9, the photographer explained how he kept a “constant” eye on the histogram displayed in the electronic viewfinder to assess exposure while pressing the shutter.
“You have to deliberately overexpose beyond what feels natural and then protect the highlights rather than the midtones,” said Prasad.
Prasad's gear for the red-crowned crane series
The “real transformation” happens in Photoshop
Having exposed “right up to the edge” of clipping, Prasad’s first editing step was to recover detail in the snow by adjusting the “Exposure” and “Highlights” sliders in Lightroom Classic.
Then he ran the images through Photoshop, which, according to Prasad, is where the “real transformation happened.” The photographer masked the birds, carefully refining these masks near the edges of the feathers by hand.
Prasad explained that if a crane was standing on snow, he sometimes included the snow around its feet, using a feathered lasso selection or soft radial gradient.
To create the negative space in each image, Prasad then inverted the masks to select the background, pushing its exposure to the maximum and burning or clone-stamping out any remaining “stubborn” color flecks.
“The processing became an extension of the same minimalist instinct as the framing, stripping out distractions and leaning on negative space,” said Prasad.
For the final touches, the photographer masked the birds’ bodies, deliberately sparing their necks and red crowns, before desaturating the body plumage. “Only then the image is done,” he said.
Controlled, conscious decisions
Prasad’s high-key technique proves that wildlife photography doesn’t always have to capture the rich colors of scales, feathers, or fur.
According to the photographer, when the exposure is controlled and post-production edits are made thoughtfully, you can “strip a scene down to its essentials” by removing most of its color and background detail while still depicting the subject in an interesting way.
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I’m a writer, journalist and photographer who joined Digital Camera World in 2026. I started out in editorial in 2021 and my words have spanned sustainability, careers advice, travel and tourism, and photography – the latter two being my passions.
I first picked up a camera in my early twenties having had an interest in photography from a young age. Since then, I’ve worked on a freelance basis, mostly internationally in the travel and tourism sector. You’ll usually find me out on a hike shooting landscapes and adventure shots in my free time.
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