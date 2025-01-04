7 of the best magazines about photography: print publications you NEED to check out

In a world dominated by digital screens, you might not have bought a print magazine for some years. But grasp one in your hands and you suddenly remember why you love them so much. Unlike a fiddly little phone screen, a physical, printed publication gives images the space to breathe. And you get to breathe a little easier, too, because leafing through a paper magazine is so much more relaxing than navigating websites on your phone.

Rather than endlessly scrolling, clicking to close popups and generally feeling vexed, a print magazine offers a beautiful and carefully curated experience. It's like comparing an afternoon exploring an elegant museum against rifling through a cluttered cupboard. Not to mention that you can read a magazine on the plane without Wi-Fi, in the bath without danger, and on a train without draining your battery or having to find a spare power socket. Bliss!

In this article, I've picked seven of the best. These tangible publications not only showcase stunning visuals but also provide in-depth knowledge, expert advice and industry trends. So whether you’re a budding photographer, a seasoned professional, or simply an enthusiast, there’s one to match your interests.

If you’re a photographer eager to improve your skills, our sister print title Digital Camera magazine is the perfect companion. Published every four weeks, it features a wealth of tutorials, tips and hands-on projects designed to elevate your technique. From in-depth camera and accessory reviews to inspiring photo projects, each issue is packed with expert advice.

The magazine’s masterclasses, written by industry professionals, delve into various photographic genres, providing easy-to-follow guides to help you capture your best shots. Additionally, the Shot of the Month and Hotshots Gallery sections showcase winning images from international competitions, fueling your creativity with world-class examples.

Digital Camera also offers comprehensive gear reviews, helping you make informed decisions when investing in new equipment. So whether you’re just starting out or you're looking to refine your existing skills, this mag is a must-read.

Check out the latest issue of Digital Camera.

Tailored specifically for Canon camera owners, PhotoPlus: The Canon Magazine is an indispensable resource for photographers looking to maximize their gear’s potential. This monthly title provides practical advice and Photoshop tutorials covering all types of photography, from landscapes to fine art.

Its Apprentice section offers a unique learning opportunity: one lucky reader spends a day on a photoshoot with a Canon professional photographer. Additionally, the Canon School section dives deep into techniques to help readers master their equipment.

With thorough tests of the latest Canon cameras, lenses, and accessories, PhotoPlus ensures you’re that well informed before making purchases. So whether you’re a beginner or an experienced Canon user, this mag delivers the guidance and inspiration you need to take your photography to the next level.

Check out the new issue of PhotoPlus: The Canon Magazine.

Aimed at more at experienced enthusiasts and professionals than Digital Camera magazine, Digital Photographer delves deeper into advanced techniques, gear reviews and creative projects. Each monthly issue is filled with hands-on previews of the latest cameras, lenses and accessories, complemented by lab tests and expert reviews. These features ensure that you’re always updated on the best gear in the market.

The magazine’s practical guides and step-by-step tutorials cover diverse genres, from astrophotography to portraiture. And its Behind the Scenes section immerses readers in professional photoshoots, offering actionable advice from seasoned experts.

Beyond its pages, Digital Photographer extends its value through free digital tools, including editing resources and tutorials. This combination of print and digital content makes it a versatile resource for photographers of all skill levels, providing inspiration, guidance and community connection.

Check out the latest issue of Digital Photographer.

As the name suggests, Black & White is aimed at connoisseurs of monochrome photography. This monthly magazine celebrates the art of black-and-white imagery, offering a mix of contemporary photos across genres like street photography, portraiture, and still life.

Each issue features interviews with renowned photographers, in-depth technique guides, and tips for creating striking mono images. The magazine also explores the historical and artistic significance of black-and-white photography, making it a valuable resource for both collectors and creators.

With its focus on fine-art photography and stunning visuals, Black & White inspires readers to explore the beauty of simplicity and contrast. Whether you’re a professional or a hobbyist, this magazine is a source of endless inspiration.

Check out the latest issue of Black & White.

Aperture is a quarterly journal that delves deep into the cultural and artistic aspects of photography. Published by the nonprofit Aperture Foundation, this magazine features thought-provoking essays, interviews and portfolios from emerging and established artists.

Founded in 1952, Aperture champions photography’s role in fostering creativity and curiosity. Each issue addresses a specific theme, offering a curated selection of works that challenge perceptions and spark dialogue. The publication also highlights diversity and inclusion, showcasing voices from various backgrounds and perspectives.

Check out the latest issue of Aperture.

The British Journal of Photography (BJP) stands as one of the oldest and most prestigious photography magazines in the world. Operating since 1854, it offers a blend of profiles on emerging talents, in-depth analyses of historical figures, and insights into contemporary trends.

Structured thematically, the BJP’s bi-monthly issues explore topics that resonate with photography’s evolving landscape. From features on iconic photographers to discussions on the intersection of art and technology, the magazine provides a comprehensive view of the medium.

The BJP also hosts industry-leading awards and connects photographers with global opportunities through its in-house agency. With its rich heritage and forward-thinking content, this magazine is a cornerstone for anyone passionate about photography.

Check out the latest issue of the British Journal of Photography.

First published in 1979, Australian Camera is the premier photographic magazine south of the equator. Published bi-monthly, the magazine is written and edited by Paul Burrows who brings an encyclopedic knowledge of photography, having now worked on the title for 42 years. His exhaustive camera reviews are legendary – as are his features on the history of photography.

