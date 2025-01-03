Get 14 bonus gifts with the February 2025 issue of Digital Camera

The world’s leading digital photography magazine, Digital Camera launched in 2002 and has been helping photographers of all skill levels to improve their images ever since.

Every issue is packed with technique tips, tutorials, inspiring images and expert buying advice, plus the latest news and equipment reviews, as well as a selection of bonus gifts (see below).

(Image credit: Future)

Happy new year! Readers who use Adobe Lightroom are in for a treat this month, as our cover feature is an advanced guide to teasing the maximum benefit from your raw files using this popular editing platform.

Don’t forget that you can subscribe to Digital Camera magazine and get the magazine delivered to your door every month. Choose between a print or digital subscription, or a bundle of the two.

All print subscribers to Digital Camera magazine can now access digital back issues dating from 2009 (when using iOS) or 2012 (when using the Pocketmags Magazine Newsstand app or the Pocketmags website).

(Image credit: Future)

For those who’d like to capture some new files to edit, then some cracking seasonal projects can be found in Photo Active.

Highlights this month include shooting a pirates-themed still-life at home, channeling the Pirates of the Caribbean film you inevitably watched over the festive season, using flash to elevate your shots of winter ice-skating, and checking out the photographic opportunities at your local cathedral.

Get the Digital Camera World Newsletter The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

(Image credit: Future)

Plus, learn how to combine wildlife with snowfall for fabulous fox photos (above), shoot the awe-inspiring Northern Lights, and discover how to deal with people when practicing street photography, in the second part of our serialisation of Brian Lloyd Duckett's Street Photography Workshop book.

The theme of our latest monthly reader photo challenge is indoor still-life, so to be in with a chance of winning a £50 voucher towards Cewe Wall Art, send us your best shot. You’ll find all the details in project 10, on page 38.

Other highlights in March's Digital Camera

(Image credit: Future)

In this month's One to One masterclass, you can learn how to shoot ‘sportraits’, a style that's popular in the US, with pro sports and fitness photographer James Clarke.

As the name suggests, a sportrait is essentially a portrait in sports kit, but there's more to it than that, as you can find out from page 8.

(Image credit: Future)

It might be midwinter, but the crisp conditions can lend themselves to amazing photos of architecture.

February's Camera Clinic offers everything you could possibly need to know about capturing this genre, with eight pages of hints, tips and expert advice from top pro Will Cheung.

Covering kit, accessories, techniques and editing, there's something new to learn, no matter how proficient a photographer you are.

(Image credit: Future)

Turn to Hotshots to see the world’s best wildlife photos, as we showcase the winners of Wildlife Photographer of the Year 2024.

One of the most prestigious international competitions, this year witnessed some incredible images – if you're in the UK, you can catch the exhibition at the Natural History Museum in London, until 29 June.

(Image credit: Future)

Staying with wildlife, David duChemin is in the hot seat for this month's interview, to discuss his upcoming talk at The Photography & Video Show in London in March.

He'll be discussing his latest book, Light, Space & Time: Essays on Camera Craft and Creativity, and you can get a flavor of it from page 118.

Remember that all talks at the show this year are free. Book advance tickets now and bag a 20% discount, by using this link www.bit.ly/dcm290_tps and entering the code DCW25.

(Image credit: Future)

Five new software tutorials appear in February's Digital Darkroom section, covering Photoshop, Lightroom and Affinity Photo. First up, learn how to use a clever hack for detailed AI-generated fills in Photoshop, in Tool School (above).

(Image credit: Future)

You can also discover how to optimize smartphone shots in Photoshop, and add mood and colour to lackluster images using adjustment layers in Affinity Photo 2.

(Image credit: Future)

New cameras and lenses on test this month include the Fujifilm X-M5. It's stylish and compact, but how does this 26.1MP APS-C mirrorless fare in our real-world testing? Turn to page 108 to find out.

(Image credit: Future)

Also making their way through our lab this month are the 7Artisans 10mm F2.8 II Fish-Eye ED, which offers a 185º angle of view for Canon RF, Leica L, Nikon Z and Sony FE bodies, and the Canon RF 35mm F1.4L VCM, a mirrorless version of a popular DSLR lens.

The latest issue of Digital Camera comes with an unrivaled selection of digital gifts

Issue 290 of Digital Camera magazine is on sale now – you can also enjoy it on your smartphone or tablet (Image credit: Future)

Bonus gifts this month comprise nine photo tips cards, 31 minutes of video tutorials, a camera gear ebook and 18 Actions and presets for Photoshop and Lightroom.

Here's the full list of the bonus gifts bundled with Digital Camera's February 2025 issue:

(Image credit: Future)

Nine new photo tips cards covering wildlife, landscapes, action – and more!

31 minutes of video tutorials for Lightroom, Photoshop and ON1 Photo RAW

18 software extras for Lightroom and Photoshop

250-plus-page Camera Buyer’s Guide eBook full of buying advice

Every issue of Digital Camera magazine is packed with tips, techniques, pro advice, reviews, news and inspiration.

Don’t forget that you can subscribe to Digital Camera magazine and get the magazine delivered to your door every month. Choose between a print or digital subscription, or a bundle of the two.

All subscribers to Digital Camera magazine can now access digital back issues dating from 2009 (when using iOS) or 2012 (when using the Pocketmags Magazine Newsstand app or the Pocketmags website).

You can buy limited back issues of Digital Camera magazine in print at our Magazines Direct secure store.

Alternatively, there is a range of different digital options available, including:

• Apple app (for iPad or iPhone)

• Zinio app (multi-platform app for desktop or smartphone)

• PocketMags (multi-platform app for desktop or smartphone)

• Readly (digital magazine subscription service)