Core tips to capture amazing photos! Digital Photographer Magazine Issue 287 is out now

10 ways to shoot sharper

Flip to page 24, to find innovative strategies to instantly improve your image clarity, by mastering the depth of field, conquer lens flare, activate back-button focus, and more (Image credit: Future)

Start this issue with our definitive guide to capturing sharper images in the dynamic world of digital photography, where megapixel counts keep climbing and screens deliver stunning resolutions. Sharpness is a topic for all photographers - whether you're shooting product photography in a controlled studio, crafting corporate headshots, or capturing that thrilling moment when a bird flies powerfully in front of your lens, sharpness is non-negotiable. Images that lack clarity simply won't cut it.

Get a winning approach

Their insights offer a glimpse of the techniques and stories behind creating winning imagery and provide invaluable perspectives to spark your creativity for the year ahead (Image credit: Future)

As we embrace the dawn of a new year, our quest for inspiration and expertise leads us to the remarkable insights of the IPA POTY Awards’ category winners. In our special feature on page 36, we delve into the minds of five outstanding photographers who have mastered their craft and clinched the Photographer of the Year title across diverse genres.

We will explore how to aim for abstract compositions with Architecture POTY winner Gleici Rufatto, delve into the craft of conceptual framing with Fine Art POTY winner Paul Szimak, learn techniques for underwater photography with Nature POTY winner Ben Yavar, focus on the subject with People POTY winner Maryam Firuzi, and discover what it takes to capture political demonstrations with Event POTY winner Chaz Niell.

Timeless beauty

See Paris through the lens of our monochrome architecture expert Thomas Speck (Image credit: Thomas Speck/ Future)

Join DP Editor Peter Fenech and professional photographer Thomas Speck as they explore the streets of Paris, uncovering the secrets to capturing iconic black-and-white city scenes. From page 14, explore essential tips for creating unique and timeless imagery from historical subjects.

Thomas is a familiar face in the pages of Digital Photographer and has established a reputation for his classic black-and-white images of the French capital, emphasizing the emotional connections and contrasts between nature and the urban landscape.

A bite of art

Don’t miss Zuzana's interview starting on page 78 (Image credit: Future)

For our interview this month, we had the pleasure of sitting down with Zuzana Rainet, a food, product, and restaurant photographer based in Bratislava. We explored her innovative and award-winning food imagery, which boldly transcends the boundaries between photography and art. Zuzana shared her expertise in collaborating with diverse clients, highlighting her commitment to conveying each brand's unique story through her striking visuals, backed by her professional background in marketing.

Pro advice from the DP community

Exclusive insights and tips from our DP Pro Community (Image credit: Future)

Our network of professional photographers has all the insider tips you need! In this issue, we present part two of our feature on how to become a magazine photographer. Claire Gillo shares her advice on the best sturdy tripods, and we interview photographer and graphic designer Rachael Ryder, who discusses the pros and cons of balancing the demands of two creative careers.

Photo CV

Our Photo CV is back! From page 70, we profile an expert photographer’s career journey for insight in becoming established in the industry. In this issue we talk to Andy Parker , known for his professional work focusing on creating fine art prints of the urban and rural landscapes of Venice. Specializing in monochrome, his photographic interests include street, urban and documentary genres, and both observational and abstract images. (Image credit: Future)

Photo Kit Leaderboard

Be sure to explore our Kit Leaderboard, beginning on page 96, where we feature the most up-to-date and impressive equipment in the photography industry! (Image credit: Future)

