Core tips to capture amazing photos! Digital Photographer Magazine Issue 287 is out now
The new issue of Digital Photographer is out now!
This month we have another amazing issue for you, featuring professional tips, reviews, and practical how-to guides. Here's a sneak peek of what's inside!
10 ways to shoot sharper
Start this issue with our definitive guide to capturing sharper images in the dynamic world of digital photography, where megapixel counts keep climbing and screens deliver stunning resolutions. Sharpness is a topic for all photographers - whether you're shooting product photography in a controlled studio, crafting corporate headshots, or capturing that thrilling moment when a bird flies powerfully in front of your lens, sharpness is non-negotiable. Images that lack clarity simply won't cut it.
Get a winning approach
As we embrace the dawn of a new year, our quest for inspiration and expertise leads us to the remarkable insights of the IPA POTY Awards’ category winners. In our special feature on page 36, we delve into the minds of five outstanding photographers who have mastered their craft and clinched the Photographer of the Year title across diverse genres.
We will explore how to aim for abstract compositions with Architecture POTY winner Gleici Rufatto, delve into the craft of conceptual framing with Fine Art POTY winner Paul Szimak, learn techniques for underwater photography with Nature POTY winner Ben Yavar, focus on the subject with People POTY winner Maryam Firuzi, and discover what it takes to capture political demonstrations with Event POTY winner Chaz Niell.
Timeless beauty
Join DP Editor Peter Fenech and professional photographer Thomas Speck as they explore the streets of Paris, uncovering the secrets to capturing iconic black-and-white city scenes. From page 14, explore essential tips for creating unique and timeless imagery from historical subjects.
Thomas is a familiar face in the pages of Digital Photographer and has established a reputation for his classic black-and-white images of the French capital, emphasizing the emotional connections and contrasts between nature and the urban landscape.
A bite of art
For our interview this month, we had the pleasure of sitting down with Zuzana Rainet, a food, product, and restaurant photographer based in Bratislava. We explored her innovative and award-winning food imagery, which boldly transcends the boundaries between photography and art. Zuzana shared her expertise in collaborating with diverse clients, highlighting her commitment to conveying each brand's unique story through her striking visuals, backed by her professional background in marketing.
Pro advice from the DP community
Our network of professional photographers has all the insider tips you need! In this issue, we present part two of our feature on how to become a magazine photographer. Claire Gillo shares her advice on the best sturdy tripods, and we interview photographer and graphic designer Rachael Ryder, who discusses the pros and cons of balancing the demands of two creative careers.
Photo CV
Photo Kit Leaderboard
Where to find Digital Photographer
Plus we've got the usual tutorials, interviews, insight and opinion, from a range of experienced pro photographers from across the industry.
