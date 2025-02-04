Leica celebrates 100 Years with a landmark photography exhibition featuring Joel Meyerowitz and Barbara Davidson

Leica is marking its 100th anniversary with a year-long global celebration, and at the heart of its festivities is a must-see exhibition at the Leica Store & Gallery Los Angeles.

Titled 100 Years of Leica: Joel Meyerowitz and Barbara Davidson, this landmark show brings together the work of two celebrated photographers whose images reflect Leica’s influence on the art of photography. Running from March 01 to March 31 2025, the exhibition offers a fantastic opportunity to experience the power of photography in its most impactful form.

Few names in photography command as much respect as Joel Meyerowitz. A pioneer of color street photography, his images go beyond the traditional snapshot, embracing a more intentional and complex approach where every element within the frame holds significance. His shift away from 'incident-based' photography toward more layered compositions continues to inspire generations of photographers.

A portrait of Joel Meyerowitz with his Leica camera (Image credit: Joel Meyerowitz)

"When I first began making photographs, my focus was often on capturing an action or event at the center of the frame," Meyerowitz explains. "But as I grew and began questioning my methods, influences, and photography itself, I realized it was time to move beyond what I already did well and aim for more challenging, engaging images".

Seeing Meyerowitz’s work in person is a completely different experience from viewing it on a screen. His mastery of color and light comes alive in a way that digital reproductions can never fully capture, and you can get lost staring at his compositions. The depth and richness of his images, particularly his large-scale prints, enable the viewer to immerse themselves in his vision of the world.

On the other hand, Barbara Davidson’s photography brings a humanist and documentarian approach to the exhibition. A Pulitzer Prize-winning photojournalist, she explores the complexities of contemporary America, focusing on themes of social justice and change. Her work in this exhibition reflects how America has evolved since the golden age of street photography, offering an interesting counterpoint to Meyerowitz’s often vibrant cityscapes.

The pairing of Meyerowitz and Davidson is no coincidence. Both photographers use Leica cameras in their careers, leveraging the brand’s renowned precision, portability, and quality to create some of their most iconic work. Leica has long been the tool of choice for street photographers and photojournalists, offering stealth and enabling the quick responses needed to capture decisive moments.

(Image credit: Barbara Davidson)

This exhibition is not just a showcase of individual talent, however; it is a testament to the way Leica has shaped visual storytelling over the last century. Beyond this exhibition, Leica’s 100-year anniversary will be commemorated with a series of global events, talks, and exclusive product releases throughout 2025. Last month Leica announced a special edition of its groundbreaking Leica M11, a camera oozing with Leica class.

For photography enthusiasts, this anniversary is a reminder of Leica’s impact on the medium. The cameras that once documented historic moments, from Cartier-Bresson’s decisive moments to Robert Frank’s The Americans, remain as relevant today as ever, evolving with the needs of modern photographers while staying true to their original spirit.

100 Years of Leica: Joel Meyerowitz and Barbara Davidson will be on view at Leica Store & Gallery Los Angeles from March 01 through March 31. This exhibition is a rare chance to engage with the work of two of photography’s greats while celebrating Leica’s centennial legacy.

