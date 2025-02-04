Leica celebrates 100 Years with a landmark photography exhibition featuring Joel Meyerowitz and Barbara Davidson
Leica continues to celebrate its 100th birthday by showcasing works from some of its iconic photographers
Leica is marking its 100th anniversary with a year-long global celebration, and at the heart of its festivities is a must-see exhibition at the Leica Store & Gallery Los Angeles.
Titled 100 Years of Leica: Joel Meyerowitz and Barbara Davidson, this landmark show brings together the work of two celebrated photographers whose images reflect Leica’s influence on the art of photography. Running from March 01 to March 31 2025, the exhibition offers a fantastic opportunity to experience the power of photography in its most impactful form.
Few names in photography command as much respect as Joel Meyerowitz. A pioneer of color street photography, his images go beyond the traditional snapshot, embracing a more intentional and complex approach where every element within the frame holds significance. His shift away from 'incident-based' photography toward more layered compositions continues to inspire generations of photographers.
"When I first began making photographs, my focus was often on capturing an action or event at the center of the frame," Meyerowitz explains. "But as I grew and began questioning my methods, influences, and photography itself, I realized it was time to move beyond what I already did well and aim for more challenging, engaging images".
Seeing Meyerowitz’s work in person is a completely different experience from viewing it on a screen. His mastery of color and light comes alive in a way that digital reproductions can never fully capture, and you can get lost staring at his compositions. The depth and richness of his images, particularly his large-scale prints, enable the viewer to immerse themselves in his vision of the world.
On the other hand, Barbara Davidson’s photography brings a humanist and documentarian approach to the exhibition. A Pulitzer Prize-winning photojournalist, she explores the complexities of contemporary America, focusing on themes of social justice and change. Her work in this exhibition reflects how America has evolved since the golden age of street photography, offering an interesting counterpoint to Meyerowitz’s often vibrant cityscapes.
The pairing of Meyerowitz and Davidson is no coincidence. Both photographers use Leica cameras in their careers, leveraging the brand’s renowned precision, portability, and quality to create some of their most iconic work. Leica has long been the tool of choice for street photographers and photojournalists, offering stealth and enabling the quick responses needed to capture decisive moments.
Get the Digital Camera World Newsletter
The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox!
This exhibition is not just a showcase of individual talent, however; it is a testament to the way Leica has shaped visual storytelling over the last century. Beyond this exhibition, Leica’s 100-year anniversary will be commemorated with a series of global events, talks, and exclusive product releases throughout 2025. Last month Leica announced a special edition of its groundbreaking Leica M11, a camera oozing with Leica class.
For photography enthusiasts, this anniversary is a reminder of Leica’s impact on the medium. The cameras that once documented historic moments, from Cartier-Bresson’s decisive moments to Robert Frank’s The Americans, remain as relevant today as ever, evolving with the needs of modern photographers while staying true to their original spirit.
100 Years of Leica: Joel Meyerowitz and Barbara Davidson will be on view at Leica Store & Gallery Los Angeles from March 01 through March 31. This exhibition is a rare chance to engage with the work of two of photography’s greats while celebrating Leica’s centennial legacy.
You might also like
Check out our guides to the best Leica cameras and the best Leica M lenses.
Kalum is a professional photographer with over a decade of experience, also working as a photo editor and photography writer. Specializing in photography and art books, Kalum has a keen interest in the stories behind the images and often interviews contemporary photographers to gain insights into their practices. With a deep passion for both contemporary and classic photography, Kalum brings this love of the medium to all aspects of his work.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.