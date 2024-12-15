"A pioneering female voice in British photography" – A decade of Siân Davey's work celebrated with major exhibition at the Martin Parr Foundation

Siân Davey’s photography offers a window into the complex nature of family, identity, and community – an exploration shaped by her journey from psychotherapist to photographer. Now, with The Creative Body: Photographs 2014 - 2024, the Martin Parr Foundation presents a comprehensive exhibition of her intimate photographic practice.

The new exhibition marks the first major survey of work by British photographer Siân Davey. From 16 January to 23 March 2025, the exhibition offers visitors an opportunity to experience a decade of Davey’s intimate and insightful photography, featuring key series including Looking for Alice, Martha, The Garden and Communion.

The exhibition will provide insights into the diversity of her approach to portraiture and her ability to capture human connection.

From the series Looking for Alice, 2014-2018 (Image credit: © Siân Davey, courtesy Michael Hoppen Gallery)

Before turning to photography, Davey spent 15 years working in psychotherapy. This background in mental health has deeply informed her approach to image-making and the themes she chooses to investigate.

Davey’s photographs reflect the depth of human emotion, capturing intimate moments that reveal the challenges of relationships, identity, and self-expression. This background strongly fosters empathy in her work, forging a connection between the artist and the subject that resonates deeply with viewers.

"As a psychotherapist, I have listened to many stories." says Davey. "It is interesting that what has been revealed to me after 15 years of practice is not how different we are to one another but rather how alike we are. It is what we share that is significant. The stories vary but we all share the same emotions, we are all vulnerable to feelings of anger, grief, depression and so on."

From the series Martha 2015-2018 (Image credit: © Siân Davey, courtesy Michael Hoppen Gallery)

At the heart of Davey’s exhibition are two of her most personal and well-known series' – Looking for Alice (2013-2018) and Martha (2015-2016) – both an intimate exploration of family life.

Looking for Alice centered around her daughter Alice, who was born with Down’s Syndrome. Through this series, Davey chronicles Alice’s growth and her emotional experiences of raising a child with special needs. The work is a poignant reflection of the challenges and joys that come with parenting, exploring the universal dynamics of love, care, and struggle within the family home.

In contrast, Martha focuses on Davey’s stepdaughter during her transition from adolescence to adulthood. The series began after Martha, feeling overshadowed by the attention her mother was giving Alice, asked Davey why she no longer photographed her. This simple question sparked a two-year project that captures Martha navigating the complexities of teenage identity and the evolving relationship between stepmother and daughter.

From the series Looking for Alice, 2014-2018 (Image credit: © Siân Davey, courtesy Michael Hoppen Gallery)

Another significant project on display is The Garden (2021-2023), a series that explores community and human connection through the metaphor of a garden.

The project, which has been on display at The Photographers' Gallery, features a diverse range of individuals, from families to strangers, capturing moments of vulnerability, joy and connection. In addition, lesser-known and ongoing works will also be on display, signifying the first time many of these images will be shown publically.

Speaking on the impact of Davey's work, legendary Magnum photographer Martin Parr states, "Siân Davey has emerged as one of the pioneering female voices in British photography. We are delighted to stage this survey show, enabling the viewer to sample the key images from her three major projects, and more besides."

The Creative Body: Photographs 2014 - 2024 will go on display at the Martin Parr Foundation in Bristol, UK from January 16 - March 23 2025 – a fantastic start to what promises to be a wonderful year of photography.

From the series Communion, 2017 onwards (Image credit: © Siân Davey, courtesy Michael Hoppen Gallery)

