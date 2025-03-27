"I think social media isn't an attractive option for photographers at the moment"

In today’s competitive landscape, many believe that having a strong social media presence is essential, particularly in the dynamic field of photography. To delve into this topic and explore other essential skills that may be even more important to achieve a successful photography career, we talk to Annie Green-Armytage.

Annie is an accomplished, multi-award-winning photographer with an impressive portfolio that includes garden, travel, and landscape photography. She has over 20 years of experience in the industry and is also a skilled writer and an accredited psychotherapist, which adds a unique perspective to her art.

Her photography has gained international recognition, being regularly published in prestigious books and leading magazines across the globe. Through her diverse expertise and creative vision, she has established herself as a respected name in the photography community.

Annie swears by her Canon RF 100mm f/2.8L Macro IS USM lens for picking out natural details in garden shots (Image credit: Annie Green-Armytage)

Interview

Hey Annie, when did you start out in your current photo genres? I started taking photographs at the age of seven, so photography has always been present in my life. After working as a studio assistant, studio photographer, student and computer analyst, I became a part-time freelancer after the birth of my first child so that I could spend time with her. I am a keen, if inept, gardener myself, so specializing in plants and gardens was a natural step.

What challenges did you face as a startup, and how did you overcome these? It was difficult to break into the editorial market completely cold. I knew no one at all. After a few brick walls, I found the solution was to write accompanying copy for my images. Apparently, I wasn’t too bad at this and it led to a steady stream of editorial work nationally and internationally, and also a monthly garden feature, which I wrote and photographed for 20 years for our county magazine.

Annie’s garden images have been recognized in the international press, winning many awards; she made a key breakthrough when she started writing copy to accompany her garden images (Image credit: Annie Green-Armytage)

What key skills are needed for your line of work? Listening well. I would say that is a key skill if you are trying to create any kind of interview-based feature. Really attending to what my interviewee is saying rather than forming the next question as they speak. I really enjoy the human side of the process. It’s such a pleasure and a privilege talking to a garden owner and being allowed a glimpse into what is often a very private world.

Which social platforms are you on, which are your favorites, and how do you use each for your business? I’m really bad at social media and I don’t enjoy it all that much. I am currently on Instagram but grudgingly. With the risk – pretty much a certainty, actually – of illegal image scraping by AI training bots, I think social media isn’t a particularly attractive option for creatives in general at the moment.

And your future plans? Are there any other genres you’d like to try or expand into? I am increasingly aware of how fragile the natural world has become. So while I am continuing to celebrate the beauty of our gardens and plants, I am also making work to highlight this, which is central to my direction right now. Not in a doom and gloom way but looking for positive ways to create change.

To highlight the fragility of the natural world, Annie celebrates the beauty of plants to help create positive change (Image credit: Annie Green-Armytage)

Pro's photo kit

The essential gear items Annie needs for her professional work

(Image credit: Canon)

Canon RF 14-35mm f/4L IS USM lens

"Currently my go-to wide-angle lens, it is versatile and has great definition."

Super wide, super sharp and light as the proverbial feather, the Canon RF 14-35mm f/4L IS USM is possibly the best full-frame lens for travel and architecture photography. What's more, not only is it more affordable than its faster sibling (the Canon RF 15-35mm f/2.8L IS USM) it's also a touch wider, offering premium performance in a compact and capable package.

(Image credit: Canon)

Canon RF 100mm f/2.8L Macro IS USM

"For plant portraits, it has to be this beautiful prime, which has great bokeh capability."

The Canon RF 100mm f/2.8L Macro IS USM lens amplifies all the strengths of its EF predecessor and takes them to the next level. With a remarkable magnification increased to 1.4x and stabilization enhanced to an impressive 8 stops (when used with the EOS R5 and R6). The bokeh quality is beautiful, thanks to an innovative control ring that smoothly shifts the lens elements.

(Image credit: Gitzo)

Gitzo eXact Traveller

"I’m always on the search for lighter and easier camera equipment to hike with. Carbon fiber is a game changer."

The Gitzo Series 1 is an ultra-compact carbon fiber tripod featuring a 4-section support with an 180-degree leg folding system pioneered by Gitzo. Weighing only 1.055 kg, this lightweight tripod extends to 153 cm and can support up to 10 kg of gear.

(Image credit: Manfrotto)

Manfrotto Pro Light Reloader Switch-55

"I’m trying to cut down on flights. This came around Europe by train with me."

The Reloader Switch-55 stands out as a highly versatile choice in its lineup. This innovative two-in-one roller bag seamlessly converts into a professional camera backpack by effortlessly retrieving the padded shoulder straps from the front pocket. Its internal capacity and features match those of the Manfrotto Pro Light Reloader Air-55.