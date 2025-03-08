New book reveals how to capture perfect garden photographs just in time for Spring

Our gardens are something we often take for granted, especially here in the UK. They’re just there. Places to relax, to grow flowers and vegetables, or to let the kids run around. But when you stop and look, gardens are incredible spaces for photography. They change with the seasons, offer endless textures and details, and best of all they’re right outside our door. Whether you have a large landscaped garden, a small courtyard, or just a collection of potted plants, there’s beauty waiting to be captured.

That’s exactly what Jason Ingram’s new book, How to Photograph Gardens, is all about. Published by Octopus Books and set for release on March 13, 2025, this handbook is designed to help photographers of all levels create stunning garden images, using techniques honed over Ingram’s career as an award-winning photographer.

Jason Ingram is one of the most respected garden photographers in the UK, with commissions from leading magazines and even HM King Charles III. He has a deep understanding of how to translate the atmosphere of a garden into an image, and in this book, he shares that knowledge in a way that’s approachable and easy to apply. As Ingram himself puts it in the book’s introduction, "In this book, I will share the tried and tested techniques I have honed over my 20-year career, enabling you to capture stunning garden and plant images of your very own".

At its heart, How to Photograph Gardens is about seeing the potential in the spaces we overlook. It’s a reminder that you don’t need to travel to far-flung landscapes to take beautiful images, you just need to step outside and learn how to use light, composition, and perspective to your advantage. The book covers everything from understanding natural light to choosing the right equipment, stabilizing shots, and editing images to make them shine.

One of the things I love most about this book is that it’s a practical resource rather than just a showcase of the author’s work. The emphasis isn’t on what makes a great garden photograph, it’s on how you can take one yourself, whether you’re using a professional camera or just your phone.

The book is structured to take you through the full workflow of garden photography, with dedicated chapters on essential topics like What’s in My Bag?, Understanding Light, Composition, and Finishing Your Images. It’s packed with behind-the-scenes insights and inspiring images that show just what’s possible with the right techniques.

Having spent time with the book, I found it both inspiring and incredibly useful. Ingram has a way of breaking things down into simple, actionable steps. He also encourages a storytelling approach, capturing how a garden evolves rather than just snapping isolated shots; an approach not often considered in Garden or even landscape photography.

For anyone who loves gardens or the outdoors and wants to document them tastefully, How to Photograph Gardens by Jason Ingram is a must-have. It’s available from March 13, 2025, in hardback, at the price of £26 (approximately $32 / AU $52).

