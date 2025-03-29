I think photography books can help improve your photography – here's why!

As a photographer and writer, I’m always absorbing the work of others to inspire my own work. These days most of it comes from social media, magazines and exhibitions, but my personal favorite is photography books.

While social media gives you quick access to amazing images, the experience is fleeting. You might stop for a moment to admire a photograph, but it’s easily lost in the endless scroll of irrelevant ads, celebrity posts or influencer content that more often than not you didn't ask for. The image, stripped of its context, can quickly lose its meaning.

That’s where photography books stand apart. They’re more than just collections of photographs; they tell a story. Think of it like a single image being an excerpt from a book, versus the full novel. Sure, an excerpt can grab your attention, but it’s just a glimpse into something bigger.

The full book, however, provides depth, space, context, and a chance to connect with the story on a deeper level. Similarly, a photography book gives you a curated, immersive experience. It enables you to slow down, take in the images and engage with the narrative behind them.

I’ve noticed that I’m far more inspired by work seen in a photography book than anything I come across while scrolling through social media. When I sit with a photo book, I’m given space to absorb the work, think about the sequencing, and appreciate how the images come together to tell a larger story.

It makes me reflect on my own practice, pushing me to consider how my work is presented and how I want viewers to experience it – not just as isolated images, but as a complete narrative.

A great example of this is Mark McLennan’s No Fences, published by Stanley/Barker. The book takes his striking landscapes and portraits and arranges them in a way that pulls you into a deeper experience.

The pacing, sequencing, and design work together to elevate the photographs. The book doesn’t just show you beautiful images, it invites you to live with them for a while; you can't get that from a single post on Instagram!

As I continue to develop my own photographic work, I’m more drawn than ever to the idea of presenting it in a photobook. There's something lasting about a physical book, a tangible space where the work lives beyond the fast pace of the digital world. A photo book offers depth and permanence, something social media can’t provide.

If you have not yet experienced photography books, I highly recommend heading to your local bookstore or library and seeing if it can spark a little inspiration.

