Magnum photographer Olivia Arthur’s 'Murmurings of the Skin' is an intimate exploration of the human body

Olivia Arthur’s latest book, Murmurings of the Skin, is a deeply personal and visually compelling meditation on the human body and our relationship to it. Published by Void, this long-anticipated release brings together eight years of work, weaving together themes of physicality, sexuality, technology, and intimacy.

Arthur, a British-born Magnum photographer, is known for her poetic approach to visual storytelling, and Murmurings of the Skin continues that tradition in a profoundly evocative way. The book explores the complicated relationship people have with their bodies, and what it means to feel comfortable in your own skin.

Mumbai, India. 2017 (Image credit: © Olivia Arthur / MagnumPhotos)

The project began as a response to Arthur’s own pregnancy and the birth of her children, a moment that fundamentally shifted her perception of her body. This personal starting point expanded into a broader examination of human touch, bodily autonomy, and the evolving interplay between flesh and technology.

The book shifts between subjects and locations – intimate portraits, explorations of gender and sexuality, sequences of an amputee ballerina in motion, and even images of child robots. Rather than following a conventional narrative, Murmurings of the Skin unfolds as a visual exploration, prompting reflection on the body’s fragility, resilience, and adaptability.

Claire’s hot water scar. Correze France 2024 (Image credit: © Olivia Arthur / MagnumPhotos)

Arthur’s work has always possessed a poetic sensibility, and this book is no exception. It lingers on texture – the feeling of skin, the movement of limbs, the presence (or absence) of touch. Her images invite us to reflect on the reality of being human, that we exist within these bodies, that define us, yet are constantly evolving.

Few things are as personal as our physical selves, particularly the aspects that make us feel vulnerable or self-conscious. Arthur captures this with honesty and dignity, allowing her subjects to simply be.

Predominantly composed of black-and-white images, the book heightens the significance of its subject matter by stripping away distraction, focusing instead on the raw physicality and emotional depth within each frame.

Thea’s double tooth. London, UK. 2022 (Image credit: © Olivia Arthur / MagnumPhotos)

As expected from Void, the book itself is beautifully crafted. The publisher's meticulous attention to detail transforms it from a collection of photographs into an object meant to be held, studied, and absorbed over time.

In an age increasingly dominated by digital interactions, Murmurings of the Skin stands as a poignant reminder of the irreplaceable nature of human touch and physical presence.

Murmurings of the Skin by Olivia Arthur is now available at $54 / £56 (Australian pricing to be confirmed).

Rob Spence’s camera eye. Barcelona Spain 2020 (Image credit: © Olivia Arthur / MagnumPhotos)

