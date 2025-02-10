David Bailey’s new book 'Eighties' offers a glimpse into an iconic decade of fashion photography!

David Bailey’s Eighties is a stunning new photography book release from Taschen, capturing the essence of one of fashion’s most unforgettable decades. Bailey’s photographs have long stood as a symbol of the power and glamour of fashion, and in this book, he revisits the 1980s, offering a lens into a time when fashion was bold, extravagant, and full of energy. This book not only celebrates the fashion of the time but also the people who defined it.

The 1980s seem like a time that’s both distant and only yesterday, with its cultural imprint still resonating through today’s modern world. It’s hard to believe the decade began over 40 years ago, yet its echoes are undeniable, whether in the power suits, the glam-rock icons, or the continued love for big hair and extravagant silhouettes.

Bailey’s Eighties is a time capsule that brings it all back, immortalizing models and icons like Grace Jones, Cindy Crawford, Princess Diana, Jerry Hall, Karl Lagerfeld, and more. Bailey’s ability to capture them with such grace, power, and glamour is a combination that feels timeless. These images are more than just photographs, they are a celebration of an era.

Observer Fashion; designer: Azzedine Alaïa; model: Catherine Bailey née Dyer, 1986. (Image credit: © David Bailey)

National Portrait Gallery; Diana, Princess of Wales, 1988. (Image credit: © David Bailey)

Bailey’s work is often considered the epitome of fashion photography, and in this collection, it becomes clear why. With a combination of studio and location shoots, his images create an engaging visual story that makes you stop, look, and then look again. The clothes are, of course, beautiful, but it’s the emotion, the energy, and the personality that Bailey manages to bring into focus that elevate these images beyond the typical.

What’s remarkable about Eighties is how fresh it feels, despite the passage of time. In some ways, you might expect fashion and photography from that era to feel dated, but Bailey’s images hold up, and they are just as strong today. He tells a story through every shot, making his work about the people and the era, which in turn, elevates the garments even further. Bailey’s work has always been timeless and its relevance continues today, perhaps more than ever, proving that great fashion photography is about more than trends, but about telling a story that endures.

Sunday; model: Tina Turner, 1984. (Image credit: © David Bailey)

Vogue Italia; designer: Enzo Russo; model: Susan Moncur, 1981. (Image credit: © David Bailey)

Bailey has been an inspiration to generations of photographers, and his work continues to be as influential as it was when it first graced the pages of publications like Vogue and Tatler. Eighties is a reminder of that magic, a magic Bailey himself explains in his foreword.

"The eighties turned out to be magic", Bailey describes. "We had learnt the problems of the sixties and seventies. The magic of the eighties came as a surprise and possibly turned out to be the most amazing time in London to lead the world in fashion".

Priced at $125 / £100, Eighties by David Bailey is available from Taschen and offers an essential look at one of the most dynamic decades in fashion. This book is not just for photography and fashion lovers, it’s for anyone who appreciates the power of great photography. Bailey’s work stands as a defining example of what happens when fashion photography is done right, timeless, engaging, and ever-relevant.

Eighties by David Bailey cover (Image credit: Taschen / David Bailey)

